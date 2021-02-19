Penn State earned its first win in over a year, but the victory was more significant than that.

The Nittany Lions’ 3-2 victory over the Terrapins pushed the blue and white to 1-0 on the season. But coach Jeff Cook said instead of playing for a win, the Nittany Lions were fighting for a little bit more.

“We played tonight in honor of Penn State, our alumni, our fans, our community members, and especially for all the Penn State staff who have made tonight possible,” Cook said.

The Nittany Lions relied on a cast of new characters for their first win since 2019, including newcomer Peter Mangione. In his first contest with Penn State, Mangione scored the team’s third and ultimately game-winning goal.

Cook said despite his relative youth to the program, Mangione was a key contributor that deserved to be in the position to play substantial minutes.

“We felt that [Mangione] had earned that opportunity with the quality of his practice performances,” Cook said.

With only 10 games on the regular season slate, Cook has emphasized to his team the importance of taking practice seriously. Since there aren’t many other opportunities to demonstrate whether they deserve to play or not, Cook has made it clear that practice is where players will earn their minutes.

But even if they aren’t in the starting lineup, Cook would like to see all of his players ready to contribute at any time.

“Regardless of whether you start the game from opening, whistle or you come in as a substitute, we feel very confident that we have players who come to the end and make big differences as you saw tonight,” Cook said.

Redshirt senior Pierre Reedy had a successful game and netted his first goal since 2016. Reedy missed both the 2017 and 2018 seasons due to injury.

In his 2019 season, Reedy assisted on four goals and totaled 947 minutes on the pitch.

“I just think we have great culture on our team and now we have relationships between the seniors and even the freshmen,” Reedy said.

While the team could not bond this year as it would in a normal campaign due to coronavirus protocols, the Nittany Lions demonstrated great chemistry on the field all night long.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE

Reedy was hardly surprised by how well Penn State was able to play as one.

“Our ability to just have a great team environment on and off the field helped us tonight,” Reedy said.

Cook was also especially impressed by Femi Awodesu’s Nittany Lion debut. While Awodesu did not register a goal or an assist on the night, he did make an impact upon entering the game in the second half.

“It is not easy to jump into a game at halftime and play as well and confidently as [Awodesu] did, so that is a big step forward in his career,” Cook said.

Cook was especially delighted with Mangione’s play, as he had both a goal and an assist against the Terrapins.

“[Mangione] is really creative, an inventive attacking player and I am really pleased for him,” Cook said.

Prior to playing as a Nittany Lion, Mangione played three seasons with Baltimore Celtics in the US Youth Soccer Academy.

He won three state cups, three regional championships and one national championship prior to Penn State.

Penn State has a game every four days which can be a lot for these athletes, especially against Big Ten teams.

“We are going to have to rely on guys throughout the squad to continue to make contributions and I think we would probably expect to make a change or two in the starting lineup come Tuesday,” Cook said.

Cook said all of the coaches and players on the team were thrilled with the outcome from its first game of the season tonight. Given the difficulties of playing amid a global pandemic, Cook was just satisfied to get on the pitch.

To earn a victory was icing on the cake.

“It was fantastic in the midst of these challenging times to have our guys play a game against a fabulous opponent, Maryland, and delighted to come out with the first victory of the Big Ten season,” Cook said.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE