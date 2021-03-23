A game removed from defeating its opponent with the only goal of the game, Penn State repeated the feat.

The Nittany Lions emerged victorious with their second 1-0 victory in as many games, this time coming against Ohio State Tuesday night. Freshman Peter Mangione stole the show with a game-winning goal toward the end of the second half.

He was assisted by junior Seth Kuhn on the lone score of the contest.

While the scoreboard did now show it, the blue and white was engaged in a back-and-forth game with the Buckeyes at University Park.

The Nittany Lions had many more opportunities to score during the match. However, Ohio State’s stellar defense kept it in the contest.

But in the end, Mangione’s third goal of the season was too much for the Buckeyes to overcome.

Penn State sees increased action

Although the score remained tied 0-0 throughout the first half, Penn State was able to put a plethora of shots on goal.

In the first few minutes of the game, redshirt sophomore Josh Dabora was able to get the blue and white’s first shot on goal.

Dabora’s attempt was the first of four first half goals by the Nittany Lions.

Redshirt senior Brandan Hackenberg took another shot against Ohio State toward the end of the first half, but he came away empty handed.

Redshirt junior Nicholas Rieple shot with five minutes left in the first half, however his shot was blocked easily by Buckeye keeper Noah Lawrence.

In the early stages of the second half, Kyle May put a shot on net, but Lawrence continued his best impression of brick wall on a low center shot.

The blue and white totaled nine shots on goal throughout this game.

Blue and white stays aggressive

The Nittany Lions kept their energy up throughout their victory over the Buckeyes.

Redshirt sophomore Josh Dabora, freshman Femi Awodesu and sophomore Andrew Privett had fouls called on them early in the game.

However, Ohio State matched Penn State’s aggression. The Buckeyes ended the first half with five fouls and a yellow card against Xavier Green.

Redshirt senior Pierre Reedy and Redshirt junior Keegan Ness both got fouls at the end of the second half.

At the end of the first half, the blue and white totaled six fouls.

The Nittany Lions carried over their passion from the first half into the second frame as well. Within the first few minutes of the second half, junior Seth Kuhn received a foul.

In total, Penn State racked up 15 fouls during the game and one yellow card.

Shakes excellent in net

Sophomore goalkeeper Kris Shakes turned in a clean sheet and was stellar for the blue and white.

Shakes saved a multitude of shots during the first half and was able to save back-to-back shots by Ohio State’s Joshua Jackson-Ketchup and Laurence Wootton.

The Buckeyes took five shots in total during the first half and the Nittany Lions were able to keep the ball out of the net.

A few minutes into the second half, Shakes saw more action. The first shot from Ohio State in the second half was blocked by Shakes, and shortly after he saved another shot by Buckeye Thomas Gilej.

But during the second half, Shakes did not see as much action. However, Ohio State’s Mitch Bergman shot with five minutes left in the game and Shakes made another save.

With 30 seconds left and the Buckeyes looking for an equalizer, Shakes put the finishing touches on the victory with his final save.

