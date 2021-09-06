Penn State shook off its recent loss to West Virginia and got its second win of the season after smashing American University on Monday night.

The Nittany Lions were able to bust the game wide open after going down 1-0 early with two quick goals to put the game out of reach for the Eagles.

The blue and white found themselves down a goal early as senior midfielder Seth Kuhn had a negligent turnover while trying to play the ball upfield which gave American its only goal.

Despite making the costly error, Kuhn has proven himself to be not only an important leader but also an invaluable player on both sides of the ball.

Kuhn responded to the mental mistake by notching two assists on the first and the third goal scored in the match.

The midfielder’s leadership and impressive play on both sides of the ball make him a predominant part of coach Jeff Cooks’ team and an important reminder as to why one simple mistake shouldn’t cause a player to be taken out of a match.

“He's a very good player and just got caught in possession,” Cook said. “So we let the guys play with that kind of freedom. That's okay, it happened, deal with it and now he knows to control it next time you get possession of the ball. So, I thought he responded in a great way.”

However, the fact that junior defender Jalen Watson missed this game could be a reason for the rushed play by Kuhn.

Watson has started in every game this year except against American, and his absence had some major effects on how the game was played.

In only the 22nd minute against West Virginia, Watson received his second yellow card of the match which sent him off against the Mountaineers and prevented him from playing in the game against American.

Missing almost 70 minutes of the match, Watson’s physical presence on the field was sorely missed as the blue and white were unable to stop West Virginia’s attack losing 3-1.

The fixture on Labor Day was a different story.

Even without Watson, the team played strong defense, baring one error early in the game, to take the victory.

Cook said it was crucial that his team “step up” on the defensive side of the ball and that a collective effort was key to make up for the loss of Watson.

Another player who received a lot of playing time today and stepped into his role nicely was sophomore defender Tyger Evans.

Although Evans doesn’t catch immediate attention on the stat sheet, he certainly caught the attention of his coach through his play on the field.

“I think Tyger played really well,” Cook said. “As we go down the stretch here, or the games coming up in the next few weeks, we're gonna need everybody to be in form to be successful.’’

Although there were bright moments in how the team responded to missing one of its key players, Penn State still needs to work on certain aspects of its play, noted the Penn State coach after the match.

“I would say, the game was a little more open than I would have preferred, especially the last 15 minutes. I thought we could have killed the game off,” said Cook.

Watson not only didn't play because of the red card he received against West Virginia, but he is nursing an injury that he picked up in that same match.

“Jalen, in addition to the suspension, is dealing with a bit of an injury. We'll see how we progress this week,” Cook said.

Without the specifics of the injury and no timetable for his eventual return, Penn State may need to look for other players to step up and lead on the defensive side of the ball in the matches to come.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE

Penn State men's soccer showcases resiliency and offensive potential in victory over American It was a huge bounce back win for Penn State on Labor Day as it defeated American University…