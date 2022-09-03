Penn State will be looking to stay in the win column with a matchup against George Mason on Monday night.

The Nittany Lions will have a quick turnaround after winning a thriller against West Virginia 3-2 on Friday.

The blue and white battled back in the second half, scoring two goals within five minutes of each other to knock off the No. 18 Mountaineers and pick up its first victory of the year.

The Nittany Lions' next opponent in George Mason will be looking for its first win after starting the season 0-2 with losses to Old Dominion and American University.

The Patriots could be running into this Penn State team at the wrong time, however, as the squad is beginning to find itself performing at a high level.

Although they let up two goals, the blue and white defense was able to limit West Virginia when it mattered, and only allowed 12 shots, far less than the previous two matches.

If the Nittany Lion defense can keep that up, they should be in good shape against a George Mason team who has averaged just seven shots per game in its first two matches.

Penn State will also need to keep up the offensive attack and success it had in the second half against West Virginia in order to keep George Mason out of this match.

Junior Peter Mangione scored his first and second goals of the season Friday, including a go-ahead penalty kick that gave the blue and white the victory.

The midfield group is beginning to play more as a unit as the season progresses, something that could be a sign of trouble for opponents including the Patriots.

The offense will look for success against a George Mason defense that has allowed an average of two goals per game this year.

However, the Nittany Lions will need to be able to get shots off effectively, as the Patriots have only allowed an average of five shots per game so far, while the blue and white only have an average of seven shots attempted in their first three matches.

The quick turnaround will be a tough test for Penn State, getting just two days of rest in between Friday and Monday’s game, fatigue and fresh legs may be an area of concern later in the match.

“I think we have the ability to play at a very high level, and we are just getting started,” coach Jeff Cook said Friday after the victory against West Virginia.

The Nittany Lions will also have to deal with traveling, and are looking for their first road victory of the year while trying to keep the Patriots winless.

It will be interesting to see just how much the roller coaster victory against West Virginia and the short break will affect the squad, but players such as Mangione appear to be in the right mindset.

“When you lose a game you can’t get too low, when you win you can’t get too high, so we just have to come in use the same mentality and use this win as confidence,” Mangione said.

The blue and white will need to keep that in mind as the long season moves forward.

The squad will be looking to pick up back-to-back victories before coming home for a three-game home stand that will lead right into the first conference matchups of the year.

“When you tie or lose a game it's easier because there is such a burning motivation to fix what’s wrong and I think sometimes the result can disguise the mistake,” Cook said.

The Nittany Lions will be looking for victory number two Monday in Fairfax, Virginia, in what will be an intriguing matchup for both squads.

The two programs tied 1-1 in Penn State’s season opener last year, so look for this to be another back and forth match between the Atlantic-10 and Big Ten foes.

