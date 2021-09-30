Penn State will travel to East Lansing for a huge road game against Michigan State on Friday.

The Nittany Lions are coming off a tough road defeat to Princeton, a game in which the blue and white failed to find the back of the net en route to a 1-0 loss.

With a schedule that featured a lot of early home games for Penn State, the team is now entering the difficult part of its schedule, with five of the remaining eight games being on opposition territory.

Of those eight games, all but one of them are Big Ten matchups, giving the Nittany Lions a chance to end the season strong entering the Big Ten Tournament.

It all starts with Friday’s game against Michigan State, where the blue and white will look for revenge.

Last season, the Spartans defeated Penn State 1-0 to hand the Nittany Lions their sole regular-season loss.

Although it wasn’t a full season, the team will still look to avenge its loss on Friday.

So far this season, Michigan State has allowed a Big Ten leading 17 goals through just nine games, equaling out to almost two goals conceded per game.

Meanwhile, the Nittany Lions are tied for the Big Ten lead in goals scored with Maryland. However, the Terrapins have played one more game than the blue and white.

Based on these statistics, this game could be a prime opportunity for Penn State to bounce back from its recent shutout loss and display its offensive prowess.

On the other hand, Michigan State is right behind the Nittany Lions in goals scored with 13, which is tied for second most in the Big Ten.

Step No. 1 for Penn State in slowing down the Michigan State offense is going to keep senior forward Farai Mutatu in check.

Mutatu is tied for the Big Ten lead in goals scored with Penn State sophomore forward Peter Mangione, as they both have found the back of the net five times in their nine games.

However, Mutatu also leads the Big Ten in shots and shots on goal, showing he is clearly an aggressive attacker who can get his shot off dangerously from many spots on the pitch.

Mutatu isn't the only Spartan who can change the course of the game, though.

Senior midfielder Jack Beck leads the Big Ten in assists with six, which is two more than Rutgers’ Thomas DeVizio, who comes in second.

Mutatu and Beck are likely to apply pressure on the Penn State defense, but the Nittany Lions would benefit from keeping the ball at the feet of their top three point scorers for the blue and white — Mangione, junior midfielder Andrew Privett and junior forward Liam Butts.

So far the two Big Ten squads have no common opponents, although Michigan State has played both Akron and Indiana, two teams that Penn State has coming up on its schedule.

Michigan State lost 2-1 to Akron and 1-0 to Indiana, both of which were played in East Lansing.

The Spartans have not shown a dominant home-field advantage so far this season, going just 3-3 in their six home games so far.

At the moment, Penn State has not been great away from Jeffrey Field, going 1-2 in its three road matches of the season.

This could be a problem for the Nittany Lions as they reach the second half of their season, given both the number and difficulty of their remaining road games.

Friday’s matchup against the Spartans will kick off at 7 p.m. from DeMartin Stadium, and the fixture may prove to be an offensive clinic for both sides in East Lansing.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE