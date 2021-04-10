Looking to defend its home field once more, Penn State did just that.

The Nittany Lions defeated Ohio State 3-1 in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament Saturday afternoon. After getting off to a fast start, the blue and white never let up and was able to secure the win.

Danny Bloyou got the scoring started just over 20 minutes into the game and added another goal early on in the second half, while freshman defender Tyger Evans contributed to the scoring with his first career goal in the first half.

Goalie Kris Shakes and the rest of the defense also continued their stellar play, frustrating the Buckeyes in their offensive zone all day long.

The Nittany Lions will take on the winner of the Big Ten Quarterfinal match between Michigan and Michigan State this Wednesday at Jeffrey Field.

Here are some of the storylines from Saturday’s victory over the Buckeyes.

First half offensive woes may be no longer

In recent games, Penn State has struggled to get an offensive rhythm going in the first half and have gotten off to some slow starts. Such was not the case Saturday.

The Nittany Lions scored early and often against the Buckeyes, taking a 2-0 lead into halftime and never looking back.

This has been a trend Penn State would likely want to continue moving forward, as getting off to a quick offensive start will only help its case as the Big Ten Tournament goes on.

Kris Shakes, defense continue to impress

It’s been a season to remember for Penn State’s sophomore goalie.

After being named to the All-Big Ten Second Team this past week, Shakes contributed another excellent performance against the Buckeyes, just as he did against Ohio State in late March. The Buckeyes did, however, add a late goal against backup goalie Owen Elliot.

Despite taking more shots than the Nittany Lions, Ohio State was unable to get anything going offensively and only had two shots on goal, both of which were saves from Shakes. The Buckeyes also had eight corner kick opportunities but were unable to garner anything from it.

Taking care of business at home

Penn State has only lost one game at Jeffrey Field this season, and this is due in part to the Nittany Lions being able to perform well at home.

Playing in front of an expanded crowd for the first time this season, the Nittany Lions did not let this distract them and they were able to get the job done against Ohio State.

As the second-highest seed in the tournament, Penn State will look to continue its home success in the Big Ten Semifinals on Wednesday.

