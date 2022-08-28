Penn State was hopeful to leave Syracuse, New York, with its first win of the season but instead went winless for a second straight game to start the 2022 campaign.

The Nittany Lions were unable to get together any sort of offensive consistency throughout the match. The Orange struggled as well but came alive in the second and half and struck late in a 1-0 victory.

Coach Jeff Cook drew a yellow card in the 15th minute and fifth-year senior defender Olu Ogunwale drew one later on in the half. The Orange drew two yellow cards of its own in the first half as well.

Each team struggled to get shots on net, with the blue and white only able to muster up four while Syracuse had seven of its own.

Graduate student midfielder Colin Biros scored the lone goal of the match for the Orange with just over 10 minutes remaining in the second half.

The Nittany Lions will have some time to regroup before they face off with West Virginia at Jeffrey Field on Friday.

Here are some takeaways from today’s match.

Offense struggles again

Through two games this season, Penn State has only found the back of the net once.

The offense has been unable to find a rhythm up to this point, as it’s been outshot 40-11 by its opponents.

Sophomore midfielder Sean Bettenhausen has the lone tally for the blue and white thus far, while preseason All-Big Ten midfielders graduate student Seth Kuhn and junior Peter Mangione have struggled to get going out of the gate.

The Nittany Lions were the second-lowest scoring team in the conference last season, averaging just over one goal per game, and are showing signs of a stagnant offense so far to start 2022.

Defense, Shakes impressive

For the second straight match, senior goalkeeper Kris Shakes stood on his head to help give his team a chance.

Shakes’ made 14 saves on 16 shots through the first two games, good for 0.875% save percentage.

The Nittany Lions will need to clean up their game, though, as they drew 12 fouls in the match and were given two yellow cards in the first half.

Physical match

Each team had bodies flying all over the place Sunday in what was a tough, gritty matchup.

While the Nittany Lions were called for a dozen fouls of their own, Syracuse had 17 fouls in the match and also drew two yellow cards in the first frame.

Both Penn State and the Orange had multiple corner chances and were unable to capitalize as both defensive units shorted up in front of the net.

