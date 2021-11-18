You are the owner of this article.
Penn State men’s soccer slated to face Hofstra in NCAA Tournament opener

Men's Soccer Big 10 Championships

Penn State's men's soccer team huddle under the bleachers as they prepare for the championship game against Indiana at Jeffery Field on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions beat Indiana 3-0.

 Jackson Ranger

Following its first round bye, 12th-seeded Penn State will take on Hofstra in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

The Nittany Lions sat back and watched their two prospective opponents, Lipscomb and Hofstra, duke it out on Thursday in a 4-2 victory for the Pride.

Hofstra went into halftime down 2-1 but turned the match on its head in the second half by scoring three goals to take the Pride to the second round.

Coach Jeff Cook and company will make their debut in the national tournament against Hofstra on Sunday at Jeffrey Field at 5 p.m.

