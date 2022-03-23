Men's Soccer Big 10 Championships

Defender for the Penn State men's soccer team Tyger (23) punts the ball during the big 10 championship game at Jeffery Field on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions beat Indiana 3-0. passes the ball during the big 10 championship game at Jeffery Field on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions beat Indiana 3-0.

 Jackson Ranger

Penn State men’s soccer added a player with professional academy experience to its roster on Wednesday.

Quentin Flowers, a senior central defensive midfielder out of Pickerington North High School, has five years of academy experience between two clubs — Columbus Crew Academy and Nashville United Soccer Academy.

Flowers will look to be a key defensive presence on the pitch when he steps on campus ahead of next season.

