Penn State men’s soccer added a player with professional academy experience to its roster on Wednesday.

Quentin Flowers, a senior central defensive midfielder out of Pickerington North High School, has five years of academy experience between two clubs — Columbus Crew Academy and Nashville United Soccer Academy.

✅🖊️ Signed!Welcome to Happy Valley, Quentin!Flowers is a 5'11 central defensive midfielder from Nashville, Tennessee.He is in his senior year at Pickerington North High School in Columbus, Ohio and has five years of club experience.https://t.co/IOjTAQ4hXh#WeAre pic.twitter.com/ECcvDHrFLe — Penn State Men’s Soccer (@PennStateMSOC) March 23, 2022

Flowers will look to be a key defensive presence on the pitch when he steps on campus ahead of next season.

