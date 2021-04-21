You win some, and you lose some.

The cliche expression is thrown around far too often in sports, but the honest truth is Penn State has done far more winning than losing this season.

The Nittany Lions closed out the Big Ten Tournament with a regulation tie with Indiana, which led to the Hoosiers defeating the blue and white in penalty kicks to secure a Big Ten Championship.

Before the final match of the conference tournament, Penn State was on a roll, winning six of its previous seven with the only non-victory being a 2-2 draw with Maryland in the squads’ second matchup of the season.

The Nittany Lions’ only problem was they ran into a team just as hot as them. Prior to the final of the Big Ten Tournament, the Hoosiers had won seven in a row since their only loss of the season at Northwestern and were the No. 3-ranked team in the nation.

With two teams as skilled and motivated as Penn State and Indiana, everybody knew it was going to be an outstanding matchup, and it certainly lived up to the hype. The Hoosiers gained a lead just before halftime, but the blue and white was determined to fight back in the contest.

Following a red card on Indiana’s Joey Maher, it was seemingly all Nittany Lions the rest of the match. Penn State forward Liam Butts scored the equalizing goal off a corner less than a minute after the red card, yet the team failed to find the winning goal before the game went to penalty kicks.

In the shootout, the Nittany Lions fell behind early while missing their first two shots, and Indiana buried its. It seemed as if all hope had been lost before Penn State’s Peter Mangione and Seth Kuhn cut the Hoosiers’ lead to one, followed by a save from Kris Shakes to get the whole team fired up.

However, Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Year Roman Celentano would put his stamp on the game, ending the Nittany Lions’ chances with a beautiful save to win the championship for Indiana.

At the end of the day, Celentano and the Hoosiers had more experience in high-pressure situations, such as the penalty shootout. After all, Indiana did win 2019’s Big Ten Tournament Championship in a penalty shootout against Michigan. In a similar performance, Celentano made two clutch saves to secure the victory.

Before facing Penn State, the Hoosiers had only allowed two goals, with their defense being anchored by Celentano. Quite simply, it was a rare occasion for them to pull the ball from the back of their own net.

Given this fact, some teams may have thrown in the towel while trailing late in the game. Instead of conceding, the Nittany Lions’ offense attacked consistently and aggressively until it found nylon.

But Penn State’s offense wasn’t the only thing that kept it in the contest. The defense went toe-to-toe with the Hoosiers’ Big Ten-leading offense, allowing just one goal.

Shakes matched Celentano blow for blow in net, making just one less save than the touted Indiana netminder.

Entering the contest, the Nittany Lions owned an 8-1-1 record with wins over top programs like Michigan and Maryland.

This record gave the blue and white its highest winning percentage in a regular season since 1999, albeit in a shortened one.

It was also the team’s second consecutive year with a winning percentage above .700, a clear indication that coach Jeff Cook and his team are headed in the right direction. There does not seem to be a ceiling in sight for the blue and white, as it appears capable of becoming one of the top programs in the country.

With such a high amount of winning and success combined with the high hopes of capping off the season with a Big Ten Championship, it is unlikely Penn State is interested in moral victories.

Still, the Nittany Lions should recognize the great season they have had and use their shortcomings in the finals of the Big Ten Tournament as motivation heading into the College Cup.

