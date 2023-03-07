On March 7, star defender Mohamed Cisset signed his national letter of intent to continue his athletic and academic career in Happy Valley.

“Penn State is rich in culture and history," Cisset told Penn State Athletics. "I can't pass up an amazing opportunity that God has put on my path.”

Cisset is the No. 6 player in the class according to Prep Soccer and plays for the Soccer Institute at Montverde Academy, which has one of the best soccer programs in America and breeds top tier players that go on to play at the collegiate level.

Cisset led the team to win the Montverde Academy Soccer Tournament in 2022 and 2023. He scored in the 2023 MAST and helped them win a Junior Cup trophy, one of his many accomplishments while being at the academy.

Cisset will look to make an immediate impact and help the Nittany Lions get back to a Big Ten championship in his first season in Happy valley.

