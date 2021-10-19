Penn State’s most recent loss to Indiana on Sunday adds to the storyline that the Hoosiers understand the blue and white like the back of their hand.

The stakes were high going into this match, as the previous time the Nittany Lions played Indiana was in the Big Ten Tournament Championship last season.

The Hoosiers were able to top Penn State in its biggest match of last year’s season in the most devastating way it could — penalty kicks.

Looking back at the Nittany Lion’s current season, Penn State fell once again to Indiana as it took another loss against its Big Ten rival, marking the seventh consecutive match in which Penn State has failed to notch a victory.

Sunday’s contest ended 1-0, as neither team could manage to get the ball into the back of the net until the 75th minute.

Indiana took the lead late in the match from a late blunder by Penn State to gift the away team the game-winning goal.

Penn State redshirt fifth-year senior defender Brandon Hackenberg tried heading a ball out of Penn State’s 18-yard box, which subsequently ended up finding its way past the keeper and giving Indiana the lead.

Without this error by the veteran player, the match looked as if it would enter overtime — the same way events played out in last year’s only matchup.

Comparing Penn State’s most recent loss to Indiana when it fell to the Hoosiers may help decipher why the blue and white might be seeing the same results against a familiar foe.

Penn State brought a large majority of its players back from last season, including junior forward Liam Butts who was able to tie up the match last year in the 82nd minute, sending the teams to overtime.

Butts this season had some early struggles but has since returned to his form from last season, in which he was third on the team in goals scored.

Unlike its most recent match against Penn State, Indiana scored in the first half of the Big Ten finals match, putting one behind then-sophomore keeper Kris Shakes in the 40th minute.

Both teams had much at stake in the championship match last season.

For Penn State, this was an opportunity to upset a dominant rival and bring home silverware. Indiana on the other hand was looking to cement itself as one of the best teams in the country by avoiding an upset loss to an inferior conference opponent.

Each team played with desire — and it showed — as the teams went at each other, accumulating 22 total fouls between the two in the championship game.

In the Sunday’s duel, the same level of intensity was on display, as there were 16 fouls called between the two teams.

Along with the fouls came multiple cards handed out in both games, as five yellows were shown in Sunday’s match, as well as two yellows and a red card shown in the championship last season.

Familiar faces took familiar types of shots in the deciding match of the Big Ten Tournament as redshirt senior midfielder Pierre Reedy, sophomore midfielder Peter Mangione and Butts all had shots on goal in the championship match.

Butts and Mangione were both able to put shots on goal again in the rematch against the Hoosiers.

However Butts, unlike in the championship match, wasn’t able to get anything by the Indiana keeper on Sunday.

The blue and white didn’t seem to be any more trigger happy against Indiana this time out, taking 11 shots in both matches during regulation play.

Since sending Penn State home empty-handed last spring, Indiana boasts a 9-3-1 regular-season record in 2021, as Penn State has not looked the same holding an 8-5-1 record.

Penn State will now look to its last three matches of the season, in which it has to make up ground if it wants to see itself back in the Big Ten Tournament to get the chance to redeem itself against the Hoosiers this season.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE

Penn State men's soccer rues missed chances in Senior Day shutout to Indiana Penn State faced a tall order on Sunday as it went goalless in a 1-0 defeat to last year’s N…