Penn State puts together a solid performance on both sides of the field but it was unable to separate itself from George Mason on Thursday night, ending the first match of the season in a 1-1 draw.

Although George Mason had a lackluster season last year, notching zero wins, the green and gold played up to its competition in Penn State and was able to sneak a goal by redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Owen Elliott to tie proceedings.

Although the Nittany Lions weren’t able to capitalize on a first half goal by junior forward Liam Butts, the game still had positive signs for the blue and white.

Consistently, Penn State brought the heat on George Mason’s defenders as the ball was forced around the Patriots’ 18-yard box.

The offense looked strong, led by familiar faces in Butts, sophomore midfielder Peter Mangione and senior forward Danny Bloyou.

Bloyou kept the pace high for the blue and white as he raced up and down the far-right side which created multiple chances in the first half.

The chemistry was flowing as Bloyou and Mangione both seemed to look as if they were in midseason form finding the other when close to George Mason’s penalty box.

On the defensive side of the ball, junior defender Jalen Watson was a key player in keeping the opposition’s first half quiet.

Watson and the rest of the backline kept George Mason to only four shots in the opening 45 minutes. The performance by the defenders in the first half demonstrated the strength of the blue-and-white defensive set up.

Penn State’s one slip up of the match ended up being a crucial one. A lapse in concentration on a corner kick from George Mason was able to find the head of a green-and-gold attacker and float right into the top corner of the net.

Back to the offensive side of the field, Penn State did both outshoot, and have more total shots on goal than George Mason did.

Although the Nittany Lions looked better than George Mason on the stat sheet, chances were missed on by the attackers multiple times throughout the game.

Whether they were on breakaways where the attacker would miss the goal, or a lazy pass would be made foiling the chance, Penn State missed out on goal scoring opportunities too often.

Elliott, the shot stopper for the blue and white, played a strong game saving five of the six shots that came his way.

A perfectly executed corner by George Mason allowed for an easy header to graze just inside the top corner of the goal off of the head of sophomore midfielder Louis Lehr.

Elliott was not to blame for the conceded goal which canceled out Penn State’s 38th minute opener.

With just five minutes to go before the whistle blew on what looked to be a tie game, lightning filled the sky around Jeffrey Field causing a delay in play.

As both teams quickly ran for cover in the locker rooms, fans from both sides of the stadium took this time to head to their cars, most never making their way back to the stadium.

Despite leaving early, the home fans' presence on the night was definitely felt as the blue and white came out of the gates swinging.

After about thirty minutes of sitting and waiting, the game was finally called by the referee, starting the season off with a draw for both sides.

Penn State will look to clean up some of its sloppy play in its next game on Sunday against Syracuse at Jeffrey Field.

