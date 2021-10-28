A long, hard-fought regular season continued for Penn State on Tuesday night.

The Nittany Lions snapped a three-match losing streak with a come-from-behind, upset victory over No. 7 Maryland in overtime.

Tuesday night’s win helped cement Penn State's spot in the Big Ten Tournament with the quarterfinals getting underway on Nov. 7.

“I thought what we did Tuesday night was impressive in terms of managing the game, coming from behind, but also starting to dictate the game, especially in the last 30 minutes or so,” coach Jeff Cook said.

Last season the Nittany Lions made it to the tournament and went all the way to the finals where they faced Indiana, but ultimately lost on penalty kicks.

Tuesday’s game took place at Jeffrey Field. Cook said this was an advantage for the blue and white.

“If you’re going to pursue a championship in the Big Ten Conference Tournament, being at home is an advantage, but it obviously doesn't mean you’re going to win,” Cook said.

Cook noted how it was a tremendous opportunity to play in front of the Nittany Lions fans Tuesday night to witness the Nittany Lions’ victory. Despite the cold, windy and rainy conditions, the Penn State faithful still showed out.

With the fans in attendance, Penn State was able to rally back and tie the game in the second half — a second half which, according to Cook, was probably the best soccer played all season for the Nittany Lions.

The blue and white forced overtime during Tuesday’s contest. It was in overtime where junior midfielder Andrew Privett scored the game-winning goal, breaking the 2-2 deadlock and securing the win.

“Andrew is a really dangerous player in terms of producing some really outstanding moments in the goalscoring department and I think he has improved over the year with his overall possession play,” Cook said.

Cook emphasized a lot of Privett’s accomplishments throughout his Penn State career and said he has grown into a very solid player.

Privett creates more opportunities in the offense than he had in previous performances, and he has totaled seven goals and three assists so far this season.

“[Privett] has continued to improve his overall play,” Cook said. “I thought he was much more secure with the ball against Maryland.”

The Nittany Lions were on a three-game losing streak until their win against Maryland. Despite the slew of losses, Cook said the key to success is about confidence and belief.

He noted how important the match against Maryland was and how his squad created that belief.

“I think at this point we can handle any situation that’s thrown at us,” Cook said “We’ve seen it all at this point, and we need to take those experiences with us to Wisconsin and use them to our benefit.”

Although Penn State is excited about continuing to the Big Ten Tournament, its focus is on its next match against Wisconsin on Sunday where it will round out the regular season.

The blue and white beat Wisconsin last season in a shutout, 1-0. It was redshirt senior midfielder Pierre Reedy who scored the winning goal off of a penalty kick late in the contest.

“We played [Wisconsin] last year, and they were very dangerous,” Cook said.

Cook said that Wisconsin will bring different challenges than Maryland and will be more competitive.

The Nittany Lions will have more time to recover before they face Wisconsin which will ensure Cook's squad will be well rested and have energy for the game.

“I believe if we can avoid some of the defensive errors that have plagued us and keep the game more competitive for longer stretches,” Cook said. “I think then we hope to be in a better position later on in the game.”

