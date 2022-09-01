The 2022 Penn State season has not started out the way the squad had hoped.

The Nittany Lions are 0-1-1 to start the year after a disappointing tie against Rhode Island and 1-0 loss on the road against Syracuse.

The blue and white will look to turn things around Friday night when No. 18 West Virginia visits Jeffrey Field.

The Mountaineers are 1-1 on the year, defeating Robert Morris to open the season before falling to then-No. 7 Pitt on the road.

The task of finding the first victory of the year will not be easy for Penn State, as it faces a top-25 team in the country that will be hungry coming off a loss to one of its rivals.

One of the biggest departments the Nittany Lions will need to improve on against West Virginia will be shots allowed.

In its first two matches, the blue and white has allowed a total of 46 shots, including letting Syracuse fire off 29.

Senior goalkeeper Kris Shakes has lived up to the challenge, making big time stops all over the box, but the high number of shots coming at him over 90 minutes is what led to goals given up in the final minutes.

On the other side, the Nittany Lions haven’t been able to get enough shots off of their own to win in their first two games.

In the season opener, Penn State was only able to shoot three times, with each shot coming in the second half. Against Syracuse, the blue and white improved, putting up 10 shots despite being shut out and outshot by nearly 20.

The Nittany Lions should continue to ramp up their aggressiveness from the forward and midfield positions against West Virginia if they want to get into the win column.

Players such as senior Andrew Privett, who led the blue and white with four shots taken against the Orange, and sophomore Sean Bettenhausen, who scored the lone goal for Penn State on the season, should look to attack the Mountaineer defense from start to finish.

Veteran weaponsLiam Butts, Seth Kuhn and Peter Mangione will look to continue the offensive pressure and come up with more goal-scoring opportunities for the blue and white offense.

The offensive unit will also be focused on controlling the possession and giving the defense and Shakes a break.

While the Nittany Lions should be ready for another highly physical match, the squad must look to capitalize offensively if West Virginia continues its high foul counts from the Pitt match. In their match against the Panthers, the Mountaineers committed 19 fouls.

Penn State is still searching for its identity as a unit in 2022, but starting the season off with three straight tough matchups can help it learn a lot going forward.

The blue and white will need to hold onto the ball and limit the shot attempts and scoring chances from the Mountaineers if it wants to pick up its first win. If the defense can come up with takeaways and limit shots on net with the way Shakes is playing in goal, this squad will be difficult to beat as Big Ten play gets closer.

After playing one another for the first time in six years last season, Penn State will look to avenge its most recent 3-1 loss in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Look for these two squads to battle from beginning to end in this one, with both teams looking to avenge a loss and get their seasons back on the right track entering September.

