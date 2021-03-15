After taking the pitch for the first time in over two weeks, Penn State came back in style with a 4-2 home victory over Rutgers.

It was the Nittany Lions’ first game back at their usual home of Jeffrey Field, since previous home contests had been moved indoors to Holuba Hall due to snow.

In the team’s previous outing on Feb 27, the team suffered a shutout loss to the Michigan State Spartans before having its next two matches postponed due to positive coronavirus tests. It had been a difficult stretch for Penn State, however, it would not allow these circumstances to affect it in its return to the field.

Several Nittany Lions were excited to get back into action, considering they waited so long for the season to begin, only to have to deal with a coronavirus pause after just three games.

“In the locker room before the game, all the guys’ energy was great, even more so than the first game because we had everything, and then it was taken away due to those positive tests,” junior midfielder Seth Kuhn said. “Then, to have it back again, I think everybody was just very appreciative of the chance to play today.”

The squad used this energy and motivation to come out strong, both attacking on offense and deploying a stringent defense.

Junior Danny Bloyou’s pair of goals led the way for the Nittany Lions’ offense, guiding the team to victory. Bloyou, who transferred to Penn State after spending two years at Old Dominion, has three goals on the year, all of which have come against Rutgers.

“I've had a lot of faith in Danny, and if you get to know him, his personal character is just outstanding,” head coach Jeff Cook said. “Anybody who plays that position has to know at some point you're going to endure a dry spell, where things just aren’t going as easily for you. But his work ethic in practice is outstanding. He's beloved by his teammates and staff, and I'm really happy for him because no matter what happens, he keeps going.”

Kuhn mirrored his coach's comments about Bloyou, praising him for his perseverance and performance.

“I think Danny has done a great job of working through adversity,” Kuhn said. “I thought he was brilliant and I’m very proud of him.”

Kuhn also contributed to the offensive attack for Penn State, finding the net midway through the first half to put the blue and white up 2-0. The Nittany Lions would not give up the lead for the rest of the contest.

Cook stated the team has one thing on it’s mind going forward, which is its upcoming matchup against Northwestern.

“The only thing we have guaranteed right now is the game at Northwestern, and we have to be ready for that,” Cook said. “We've tried to really instill that, in all this disappointment and pain that's been caused by the pandemic, we have to embrace every opportunity we get to play.”

Cook also complimented his players on their preparation and dedication in these difficult times.

“Our players are intelligent, they're committed and they know that if you start looking beyond what's in front of you in the Big Ten, you're gonna pay a heavy price,” Cook said. “They've been very disciplined, so I'm really grateful for that as a coach.”

