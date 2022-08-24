Penn State is set to play its first game of the 2022 season Thursday night at Jeffrey Field.

Toward the end of a very successful 2021 season, the blue and white earned its revenge — from the Spring 2021 season — in the Big Ten Championship after defeating Indiana.

The roster looks a little different compared to last year after some players went on to professional leagues.

Although the team lost a few rotational players, such as Brandon Hackenberg, Danny Bloyou and Pierre Reedy, they still have a lot of the key players from last season.

Hackenberg was drafted 22nd overall by Orlando City SC during the first round of the 2021 MLS SuperDraft while Bloyou was drafted 75th overall by Atlanta United in 2022.

Reedy went on to sign the MLS NEXT Pro contract with Real Monarchs in February after he went undrafted.

Despite the noticeable losses, the blue and white returns a solid core and has a shot to be just as successful as it was last year.

Kris Shakes is a prime player on the field when he is between the net. Throughout his career he’s contributed 14 shutouts, including all three Big Ten Tournament games. With Shakes in the net for yet another season, the blue and white has a shot to repeat in the conference tournament.

However, Shakes cannot work alone.

Femi Awodesu has been a key contributor for Cook's defense, even scoring two goals last season and adding one assist.

Awodesu and Tyger Evans make a good duo down on the defensive end. Evans contributed to six of Penn State’s eight shutouts last season, while playing in 17 games. Evans should continue to use his fast feet this season to his advantage.

The blue and white’s offense is also looking good for yet another season with Andrew Privett, Liam Butts, Peter Mangione and Seth Kuhn still on the roster.

Kuhn should be on the field a lot this season. After being drafted 73rd overall by New York Red Bulls in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft, Kuhn returns to Penn State looking to add onto his 35 career points.

Butts was on the field a lot last season, playing in all 21 games and recording two game-winning goals. The striker was an accurate shooter that finished with the third-best shooting percentage in the conference in 2021.

Privett led the Nittany Lions in points and goals after playing in all 21 games. He had a very successful season, recording a career-high 22 points and scoring a game-winning goal against Maryland.

Mangione is the team’s top player to look out for this season. He was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year which was the program's first since 2014.

The Nittany Lion recorded a hat trick against Villanova in September of 2021 which was the program’s first since 2010. The hat trick was huge for Mangione, but he went on to be even more successful throughout last season.

Throughout his career he’s totaled 13 goals in two seasons with eight of them as game-winners.

Expect Mangione to make a ton of good plays this season for the blue and white, beginning in the match tomorrow against Rhode Island.

The match can go one of two ways since Penn State did not play Rhode Island last season and the Nittany Lions don't have a lot of history or experience playing them.

However, the Rams went 10-5-2 last year so expect them to put up a fight against a Nittany Lion squad that was picked to finish first in the conference this year.

