After a disappointing end to a strong season in 2021, Penn State will look to defend its Big Ten titles this fall.

The Nittany Lions finished with a record of 13-7-1 in 2021, winning the Big Ten regular and postseason championships.

However, the blue and white saw its season end abruptly, losing a lopsided game to Hofstra 8-2 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament as the 12th-seeded team.

Penn State finished the season ranked 24th in the nation and lost a few key players to graduation, but it also reloaded with some transfers and new signings.

The defense will be led once again by senior goalkeeper Kris Shakes, who has a record of 29-8-2 in two seasons as the starter.

Shakes was named the best defensive player of the 2021 Big Ten Tournament and was selected to the All-Tournament team after posting three straight shutouts, en route to the program’s first conference championship since 2005.

In front of Shakes, Penn State’s defense struggled in 2021, allowing 25 goals all season — second worst in the Big Ten.

To make matters worse, it will have a big gap to fill with former co-captain and three-time All-Big Ten first-team standout Brandon Hackenberg graduating. Hackenberg was selected 22nd overall in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft by Orlando City SC.

Luckily, the Nittany Lions were able to reload that defense this offseason, adding Michigan State transfer Olu Ogunwale. Ogunwale racked up 25 starts in 58 games for the Spartans.

Along with Ogunwale, the blue and white received a commitment from Montverde Academy fullback Kaleb Alva. Before his commitment, Alva played club ball for Orlando City for two years.

Along with the new additions, returning junior Tyger Evans, who started 10 games last season and scored in the Big Ten Championship against Indiana, will look to have an increased role as fullback and winger.

In the midfield, Penn State will also lose some key players from 2021 to graduation.

Forward Danny Bloyou was selected by Atlanta United FC with the 75th pick in the MLS SuperDraft. Bloyou had 15 points in 2021, including a career-high seven assists on the year.

The senior forward also led the team in goals and was first-team all-conference in both 2020 and 2021.

In addition to Bloyou, the blue and white also lost former three-time captain and All-American Pierre Reedy, who signed with the Real Monarchs of MLS NEXT Pro.

Reedy started in 64 out of his 69 games played and earned several all-conference honors throughout his career.

With Bloyou and Reedy moving on, Penn State will expect junior Peter Mangione to continue the overwhelming success he has had thus far. Mangione was a key contributor last season, winning Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year in his sophomore season.

Mangione recorded 18 points in 2021, including a hat trick against Villanova — which contributed to his total of 13 goals in two seasons.

Another big name returning to the Nittany Lions is graduate student Seth Kuhn, despite being drafted 73rd overall by the New York Red Bulls in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft.

Kuhn is looking to keep his momentum rolling after posting a career-best five goals and a conference-best eight assists in 2021. The Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, native was also named the offensive player of the Big Ten Tournament in 2021.

The midfield group also added Quentin Flowers, who has four years of professional academy experience between the Columbus Crew Academy and Nashville United Soccer Academy.

Penn State will also look for some players from last season's roster to have a bigger role in 2022.

Senior midfielder Kyle May played in big spots for the blue and white after coming off of an injury that held him out for over a month.

Sophomore midfielder Sean Bettenhausen and senior defender Jalen Watson should see bigger roles for the Nittany Lions in 2022.

Bettenhausen appeared in 15 games, including two starts as a first-year, while Watson had 10 starts in 17 games. Watson will look to bring veteran experience to the backline.

With a newly reshaped roster, Penn State should be in good shape to defend its Big Ten Tournament title and make a deeper run in the NCAA Tournament this fall.

