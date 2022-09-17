For Penn State, Friday’s match against Wisconsin meant more to the program than just its first conference win of the season.

The matchup with the blue and white’s conference foe marked the 10th Annual Mack Brady match, which takes each fall in concert with a free clinic that takes place every January.

The yearly match was named in honor of Brady, who was an avid Nittany Lions soccer fan before he died in 2012 at 8 years old due to a blood infection.

On the field, it was a tense and defense-oriented match that was scoreless for the first 85 minutes.

Redshirt freshman midfielder Van Danielson netted a header to give the Nittany Lions the lead, and they never looked back en route to a 1-0 victory and their first Big Ten win of the season.

The blue and white, having gotten its first home conference game out of the way, is set to take on Maryland in College Park on Tuesday.

Danielson scored his first goal of the season in just his second career game. The Nittany Lion has seen time on the pitch with recent injuries to the blue and white roster, including senior forward Liam Butts who didn’t dress for the second straight game.

While the Nittany Lions are happy to get a win on the field, the importance of this particular match weighed heavy on the players Friday.

Given how infatuated Brady was with Penn State, and in particular the men’s soccer program, at a young age, the opportunity to play in this game is not one the student-athletes take for granted.

It was Danielson’s first time playing in the commemorative match, and being able to score and gather the victory made it even sweeter.

“Getting the first win in the Big Ten is always a big deal,” Danielson said. “The Mack Brady match means so much to us because we’re doing it for him.”

Coach Jeff Cook has been at the helm of the program since 2018, so he recognizes the significance of the match to the team and community.

While Cook never met Brady, he believes his passion and love for the game, and the program, is something the Nittany Lions can’t take for granted and will continue to fuel similar qualities within them.

“It’s really special because it represents so much for our program,” Cook said of the match. “I never had the pleasure of meeting Mack myself but I do have a good relationship with his family.”

“He was a young boy who loved soccer, loved goalkeeping and loved Penn State. That’s a pretty good combination in my book.”

The matchup itself was the third straight Friday night kickoff under the lights of Jeffrey Field for the Nittany Lions.

In all three of those matches, the fan and community showed a large outpour of support cheering on the blue and white, with the student section in particular showing out.

Better known as the Park Avenue Army, the co-ed soccer student section has shown copious amounts of passion and energy, and members of the team are beginning to notice.

Cook said the crowd was able to lift Penn State and guide it to a victory, particularly in the second half when it took the lead toward the end of the contest.

“The energy we get each night from the fans, the Park Avenue Army, cannot be understated,” Cook said. “We were a little sluggish there in the first 15-20 minutes, but the crowd rallied us there late.”

