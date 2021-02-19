Despite the snow, Penn State did not come out frozen in its season opener versus Maryland.

Granted, they were playing indoors, the Nittany Lions defeated the Terrapins 3-2 Friday in the blue and white’s first of many Big Ten matchups this season.

This was Penn State’s first form of competition against a team other than itself since 2019. Specifically, it had been 453 days since the Nittany Lions had last taken the field.

Like many other college programs, the blue and white did not have a chance to participate in any preseason exhibition games to help prepare the team for its spring campaign.

It was worth monitoring entering Friday’s game whether the Nittany Lions would be susceptible to a flat sand slow start.

However, this was not the case for Penn State. Instead, the Nittany Lions started the game emphatically, scoring a goal in the fifth minute of the contest and then finding the back of the net two more times before the Terrapins got on the board.

Coach Jeff Cook was beyond impressed by how well his team came out of the gate.

“It was an unbelievable start to the game,” Cook said. “Fantastic goals and contributions from all across our squad.”

Cook detailed how he could not have been more pleased with his team’s intensity to open the game. In fact, there were hardly any other requests he had for his team.

“I don't think it'd be fair for me to ask for anything else,” Cook said. “The intensity of our play, the goals, and the speed that we started with were all great.”

Cook also said that he wished his squad was able to maintain that pace over the course of the game, but credited Maryland for its ability to bounce back and stay in the game.

“When we look at the video, I think we'll see that we were not able to maintain that,” Cook said. “I think part of that is due to Maryland and the quality of their fight.”

The second of the Nittany Lions’ goals came from redshirt senior Pierre Reedy, who was able to find the back of the net for his first goal since 2016.

Reedy alluded to a few factors that contributed to Penn State’s fast start.

“It's a testament to our strength coach and all the guys putting in the work to be fit at practice, as well as doing their own stuff outside of practice,” Reedy said. “And it really showed that first 15 minutes.”

Secondly, the Nittany Lions’ captain simply stated that the importance of the matchup and the fact that it was the season opener played a role as well. Not to mention, Reedy said a victory over Maryland is always important.

“It's a big game as a top-25 matchup, so everyone was super pumped to play,” Reedy said. “For me, it's been a while since we've been able to get back on the field. So I think everyone really thrived at the opportunity to play a big game for our first game.”

Ultimately, Penn State built up too large of a lead in the 1st half for the Terrapins to overcome, despite a strong effort.

A key to the Nittany Lions victory was their efficiency and effectiveness on offense. The Nittany Lions placed 10 of their 13 shots on goal, compared to just six of 15 for Maryland.

It was a physical game as eight total yellow cards were handed out during the course of the contest. However, this did not change the focus or the heart of the blue and white as it was able to hold its lead all the way up to the final whistle.

