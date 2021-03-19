It took some extra time on the road, but Penn State got the goal it needed.

The Nittany Lions traveled to Evanston, Illinois for a match the blue and white won in overtime when junior Daniel Bloyou scored a goal assisted by freshman Tyger Evans.

At halftime, there was no score due to both teams struggling to get shots on goal. The first half consisted of many corner kicks, runs up and down the field and offside penalties.

However, the blue and white was able to get more shots on goal early in the second half. Junior Daniel Bloyou recorded an attempt on net and shortly after, so did sophomore Liam Butts. However, Wildcat goalkeeper Ethan Bandre saved both of them.

Butts did not stop and tried for another goal a few minutes later, but once again he was denied.

With almost 10 minutes left in the game, both redshirt junior Nick Rieple and sophomore Andrew Privett shot but had no luck.

Slow start holds up Penn State

The Nittany Lions faced another slow first half as the score stayed put at 0-0.

Penn State totaled three shots on goal during the first half. The squad fought for the ball and showed its aggression during the entire game, however, that attitude never resulted in a goal.

The blue and white stepped it up during the second half and had many more shots on goal. However, it was all for naught as the Nittany Lions came up empty handed until they got to overtime.

Blue and white racks up penalties

Penn State totaled a multitude of penalties throughout the game.

What hurt the team the most during the first half were the amount of offside and fouls it recorded.

Redshirt senior Pierre Reedy appeared to score a goal during the first half, however, he was offside, which caused the point to be taken away.

At the end of the second half, Butts received a foul and a few minutes later, redshirt senior Brandon Hackenberg received a yellow card.

Nittany Lions defend their goal

Despite a slow start to the game, the Nittany Lions’ defense and goalkeeper Kris Shakes defended the net well and prevented Northwestern from scoring.

A sophomore goalkeeper, Shakes saved many shots during the first half of the game. Along with the help of the defense, he was able to keep Northwestern from scoring a goal.

The Wildcats did not get many shots on goal during the second half, but when they did, Shakes was there to save them.

With 20 minutes left in the game, Shakes faced another pair of shots and saved them both.

