Penn State will look toward the center of the pitch for a strong start to the 2021 campaign.

The Nittany Lions are slated to begin their spring season Feb. 19 against Maryland. For the blue and white to defeat the Terrapins and all ensuing Big Ten opponents, the team’s midfielders will need to be at their best.

Among the position group’s finest is Callum Pritchatt. The senior has been a successful player during his time in Happy Valley. In 2019, he started in 13 out of the 18 matches he played in.

Just a year prior, Pritchatt tallied four assists and a goal against Rutgers in late October. The Nittany Lions are ready to see what he will bring to the field for his last season at University Park.

Redshirt senior Pierre Reedy made a comeback in 2019 after injury kept him out of the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

Reedy had a very strong freshman season in 2016 as he played and started in all 18 matches. He scored his first collegiate goal against Wright State, which also happened to be the game winning goal.

After spending two years recovering from injury, Reedy had a successful return in 2019 as he started in 12 out of the 16 games he played in. He also contributed four assists.

Junior Seth Kuhn played in all 19 games last season and scored his first career goal against Villanova in mid-September.

Prior to playing for Penn State, Kuhn played at Duke and chipped in two assists in his first season. As a Blue Devil, he was named to TopDrawerSoccer’s 2018 Preseason Freshman Team.

The Nittany Lions will look for more from Kuhn in his second year with the program.

Redshirt junior Keegan Ness made seven appearances on the pitch in 2019. He started a pair of games in nine appearances in his freshman season in 2018.

Sophomore Kyle May had a triumphant season in 2019, appearing in 18 games. He started in seven and scored a pair of goals.

May contributed to a game-tying goal in a game against Maryland in late October. Penn State ended up emerging victorious from that contest following a game-winner from forward Christian Sload.

Sophomore Andrew Privett is another key player that the Nittany Lions are eager to track the development of.

In his 2019 season, Privett started in five games and played in all 19. He also contributed two goals and three assists.

Privett’s first career goal was against Ohio State in late September, and his second came against Michigan State on Oct. 1.

Prior to becoming a Nittany Lion, redshirt freshman Omar Ozbay played with the Cedar Stars Academy Monmouth in the US Soccer Development Academy league for seven seasons.

Before being recruited by Jeff Cook, freshman Peter Mangione enjoyed a successful youth career for various academies.

Mangione played with the Baltimore Celtics in the US Youth Soccer Academy for three seasons and played another three seasons for Baltimore Armour. He spent one season with Orlando City in the US Soccer Development Academy and helped Orlando City to the USDA conference championship in the 2018-2019 season.

In addition, Mangione contributed to many wins, which includes three state cups, three regional championships, one national championship and two national league titles.