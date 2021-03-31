Looking to replicate its season-opening victory against Maryland, Penn State had to settle for a draw.

The Nittany Lions traveled to College Park to face the Terrapins for the second time this season.

Unlike the last time out when the blue and white secured a 3-2 victory, Penn State and Maryland played to a 2-2 double overtime tie.

Maryland got the first goal of the game in the first few minutes and the Nittany Lions responded with a goal of their own later in the first half, leaving the score at 1-1 at the break.

Despite getting caught in the rain during the second half, both teams traded goals once more as the Terrapins went out in front 2-1 before the blue and white got an equalizer that tied things up at two apiece entering double overtime.

Both teams were held scoreless in the overtime period and the score remained 2-2.

Mangione, Reedy lead the pack

Freshman Peter Mangione was able to tie the game 20 minutes into the first half after getting Penn State’s first goal.

During the blue and white’s last game against Maryland, Mangione had the game-winning goal.

Just when fans thought the game was over, redshirt senior Pierre Reedy tied the game with four minutes left after a brilliant pass by sophomore Jalen Watson.

Fast pace benefits Penn State

The Nittany Lions are used to starting slow in back-and-forth games with few shots on goal. During the blue and white’s last few matches, the score has remained 0-0 until the second half.

Within the first few minutes of the game, Maryland was able to take two shots against Penn State’s sophomore goalkeeper Kris Shakes.

Shakes saved the first shot, however, the Terrapins managed to get a goal right after their first attempt during the opening two minutes of the match.

Maryland came out with revenge and continued to put Shakes to the test throughout this contest.

During the second half, junior Daniel Bloyou had a chance to score a goal, but it was off target to the right of the goal. After Maryland scored its second goal of the game, Bloyou registered another shot on goal.

Junior Seth Kuhn had an open shot at the end of the second half, but it did not reach the Terrapins’ goalkeeper.

Blue and white brings its aggression

Penn State players continued to bring their aggression into this game.

After Maryland had four shots in a row and one goal against Shakes, the blue and white played with more force in its game.

The Nittany Lions were called offside a number of times and sophomores Kyle May and Watson were called for fouls.

Later in the first half, Kuhn had two fouls called against him.

The Terrapins also played aggressively during this game and had two yellow cards and three fouls called during the first half.

A foul was called on Kuhn within the first minute of the second half. Soon after, Watson had a foul that caused the Terrapins to get a penalty kick, which Shakes ended up saving.

In the second half, redshirt junior Nick Rieple had a foul that resulted in a Maryland penalty kick and subsequent goal.

