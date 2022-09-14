Penn State’s match against Lehigh has been rescheduled to Oct. 18 after previously being canceled due to rain and lightning in the area.

The Nittany Lions and Mountain Hawks were just 15 minutes into the first half before the game was called, with the blue and white leading 2-0 at the time.

Graduate student midfielder Seth Kuhn and senior midfielder Andrew Privett scored for Penn State, however their goals will not count towards their point totals as the newly rescheduled match is set to start from the beginning and will not carry over previous statistics.

Next up on the docket for the blue and White is Wisconsin, who it takes on this Friday at 7 p.m. at Jeffrey Field.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE

Penn State men’s soccer cancels match against Lehigh due to inclement weather Penn State had a chance to get back to its winning ways on Monday, but Mother Nature had oth…