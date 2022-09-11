Penn State is looking to get back into the win column with two tough matches this week.

The Nittany Lions are coming off a high-intensity game, which resulted in a 2-1 loss to Princeton.

Up next for the blue and white is another match at Jeffrey Field against a winless Lehigh squad Monday.

The Nittany Lions stick around for their third match in seven days later in the week, opening up Big Ten play against Wisconsin on Friday night.

Penn State currently sits with a record of 2-2-1 this year, still searching for its identity on the field.

“I think it's going to be very important that we don’t allow one result either way to affect the season,” coach Jeff Cook said following the loss to Princeton.

The hungry squad will look to put the Princeton loss behind it and pick up three points with another quick turnaround in between games.

Lehigh

In a match against the winless Mountain Hawks, the blue and white will look to push its record back over .500.

Lehigh is fresh off a tie with La Salle in which it scored its first goal of the year after being shut out in its first three matches. The Mountain Hawks are led by senior forward Jack Sarkos, who scored both goals in the team’s draw.

Penn State's offense will look to attack a weaker Lehigh defense, which surrendered eight goals in its first three games, after gaining some momentum in the last few matches. While it’s unclear if veteran forward Liam Butts will play against the Mountain Hawks, the Nittany Lions should still find success offensively.

On the other end, senior goalkeeper Kris Shakes has been the heart and soul of Penn State’s defense thus far.

Posting a save percentage of .800, tied for 43rd-best in the nation, Shakes shouldn’t have a ton of trouble limiting what has been an unimpressive Lehigh offense.

Wisconsin

Penn State will officially begin its Big Ten title defense Friday at home against Wisconsin.

The Badgers also play Monday before traveling to Happy Valley as they look to improve on their 2-2 record to start the season. Wisconsin won its last match 2-0 against UAB, snapping its two-game losing skid after opening the season with a victory against Utah Tech.

In what seems to be the theme of the year so far for the Nittany Lions, physicality is expected to be very high in a Big Ten opener such as this one. With both squads playing a lot of minutes in the past week, Friday’s game could prove to be the better-conditioned squad.

Wisconsin has scored in every match this year, so the blue and white defense will need to be locked in and ready to go from the first minute to the last, in order to help out Shakes.

Picking up that first conference win is important for both squads, and the Badgers will also look to avenge the 2-0 loss to the Nittany Lions at the end of the regular season last year.

This tough test can potentially guide both up-and-down teams in the right direction with conference play getting started. There’s little doubt this will be the Badgers’ toughest matchup thus far, while the Nittany Lions have already shown out against teams stronger than their Big Ten foe.

The Nittany Lions have the chance to pick up two big wins this week. While the challenge ahead will not be easy, back-to-back home wins can give the squad a much-needed boost with expectations swirling.

The blue and white can start by picking up a win Monday after a quick rest and recovery over the weekend, as they prepare to take on Lehigh.

