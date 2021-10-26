Penn State has some work to do as it hopes to end its three-game losing streak against Maryland on Tuesday night.

With just two more matches left in the regular season for the blue and white, the Terrapins come to Jeffrey Field as one of the toughest matches for Penn State all season.

Sitting at No. 7 in collegiate rankings, Maryland boasts a record of 11-2-1, blowing its Big Ten rival Penn State out of the water, who sits at just 8-6-1.

Maryland rose in the national rankings, as it only has two losses on the season coming against then-No. 1 Georgetown, as well as Penn State’s final opponent of the regular season, Wisconsin.

Both teams have played similar opponents this season and have had similar outcomes including wins for both sides against Northwestern, Michigan and Michigan State.

The one thing that separates the two teams in terms of common opponents has been Penn State’s win over Rutgers — the Terrapins could only manage to draw with the Scarlet Knights.

With strong records against teams in conference, Maryland sitting at 4-1-1 and Penn State at 4-2, both squads look to continue the dominance of their rivals in their upcoming match.

Momentum is always key — especially when it comes down to the end of the regular season when teams are making their playoff push. At the moment, a team with a ton of momentum on its side is the Terrapins.

Maryland is currently on a four-game winning streak, which has helped skyrocket its record to one of the best in the country.

While Maryland seeks to continue rolling against its opponents and add to its current streak, Penn State is in the opposite boat.

Currently sitting with three consecutive losses, the Nittany Lions needed wins at the most crucial point of their season and were unable to pull through.

In-conference losses to Ohio State and Indiana have driven Penn State off its previous winning path and its hunt to get back to the Big Ten Championship game.

Maryland not only currently has a four-game win streak but has been able to make this a pattern multiple times earlier in the season.

Starting off the year like any club would want to, Maryland bested its first four opponents and set itself up nicely for the remainder of its season.

Not only have the Terrapins accumulated two four-game win streaks, but they also had a three-game winning streak in between the two.

On the season, Maryland’s two single losses were not followed by each other, meaning that the Terps haven’t lost back-to-back matches since last May.

Penn State on the other hand has faced almost the exact opposite problems as Maryland has this season.

The blue and white have one three-game win streak on the season, and it looked to be coming at the perfect time, as it happened against multiple Big Ten rivals.

That streak ended as the team headed to Ohio to play a strong Akron team, which started the Nittany Lions on a downward spiral of three straight losses.

Besides the one week of strong, consistent play, Penn State hasn’t been able to put together more than two two-game win streaks all season — a symptom of its inconsistency.

Maryland will be Penn State’s third match against a nationally ranked side, and the Nittany Lions have not fared too well against these teams with a combined record of 1-1.

The blue and white look to turn its season around as Maryland comes to State College Tuesday night at 8 p.m.

