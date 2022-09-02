It hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing so far for Penn State to start the 2022 season.

With a draw against Rhode Island in the opener and a loss to Syracuse this past Sunday, the Nittany Lions’ schedule is not exactly getting easier before the start of Big Ten play, as four of their remaining nonconference opponents made the NCAA Tournament last season.

Penn State will have a myriad of games, mostly at home, against its remaining opponents to show why it was ranked No. 1 in the preseason Big Ten rankings.

The next test for the blue and white will be West Virginia Friday at 7 p.m. at Jeffrey Field. The Mountaineers are ranked 18th in the nation and boast a 1-1-0 record thus far.

Coach Jeff Cook said his team’s sights are on getting better early in the year, with its current hopes set on beating a tough opponent.

“Right now, it’s about improving and focusing on our performance,” Cook said. “I think if we play well, we’ll have a good chance against West Virginia.”

One of the Nittany Lions’ main struggles so far has been the offense, or lack thereof.

The blue and white has only scored one goal through the first two games of the season, including a shutout this past Sunday against Syracuse.

The Mountaineers and junior goalkeeper Jackson Lee will provide a key test for a stumbling Penn State attack.

Cook said it’s imperative to get off to an early start and take control of the game from the onset.

“I feel like in the first half we’ve probably been a bit better in terms of our possession play and creating chances,” Cook said. “We need to be committed to our strategies and game model; that’s what will carry us through and allow us to create more chances and get a few more goals on the scoreboard — because I think we’ve got a lot of firepower with this group.”

Despite the tough start on the offensive side of the ball, the defensive unit has had a hot start to the 2022 campaign.

Senior goalkeeper Kris Shakes has stopped 14 of 16 shots through two games. Shakes’ play kept the Nittany Lions in both games early in the year.

Even with the success on one side of the ball, the Nittany Lions can only achieve their highest potential if they come together as one cohesive unit.

Shakes said this has been one of the blue and white’s downfalls thus far, but added he believes they are more than capable of putting it all together.

“I feel like in the past few games we haven’t been playing as one team, we’ve just been defending and attacking,” Shakes said. “I think it’s all going to click against West Virginia, and we’re going to play as one.”

One thing of note about this Penn State team is even when it’s not always clicking on the field, the locker room camaraderie still seems to be there.

As the preseason favorite in the conference, the blue and white has an abundance of talent on its roster, including All-Big Ten midfielders graduate student Seth Kuhn and junior Peter Mangione.

The Nittany Lions have a good mix of experience and youth on their roster, and a good team is at its best when the chemistry is there.

Even if an athlete isn’t playing their best, they can always lift a teammate up — whether that’s by busting their tail on the pitch or simply supporting someone else’s play.

Shakes believes this type of support is the main reason for his hot start.

“The biggest key to my success is my teammates,” Shakes said. “They’re the people that are getting me better every day from the bench.”

