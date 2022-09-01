Senior goalkeeper Kris Shakes was named Penn State’s Student-Athlete of the Week after playing in two matches to open the 2022 season.

Though Penn State went 0-1-1 in those competitions, Shakes played well, surrendering just one goal in each game and making 14 total saves.

The senior has been a key contributor on the defensive end of the field throughout his first three years in Happy Valley, and has continued his ferocity into the current season.

Shakes has shown high level athleticism, jumping and diving all over the pitch during matches in order to keep the opponents off of the scoreboard.

Shakes has contributed to 14 shutouts thus far in his career at Penn State, and boasts a 29-9-3 career record.

According to coach Jeff Cook, that experience is a crucial factor in any goalkeeper’s success.

“Goalkeeper is a really difficult position because if you look at soccer globally, most goalkeepers tend to be a bit older in age. I think that’s true in both the women’s and the men’s game,” said Cook.

Shakes made an immediate impact with Penn State, seeing a significant amount of action in his freshman season. During his first campaign, Shakes played and started in 10 games and totaled 40 saves by the end of the year.

“I think Kris’ maturity has really come a long way. He’s such an explosive shot stopper in really important moments,” Cook said. “I think we’ve all seen that.”

The Nittany Lion coach applauded Shakes for his outing against Syracuse after a strong performance in net.

“We praised him for his distribution against Syracue. He was really consistent and made a number of big plays to keep the game close,” said Cook.

Despite the team’s slow start, the coach remains confident in his goalkeeper’s ability.

“I think Kris' development is on an upward trajectory,” Cook said. “We have a lot of confidence in him and I know his teammates do as well.”

After a tough fight, the Nittany Lions tied their first match against Rhode Island 1-1.

Penn State scored the first goal of the game during the second half, and led the game until the 87th minute when Rhode Island was awarded a penalty kick.

During that moment, Shakes said it was tough to face that situation because it came so late in the game, when fatigue began to play a factor.

“Our defensive habits are very strong right now,” Shakes said, “We didn’t deserve to concede that penalty, but it just so happened that we did and we can only get better from it.”

Shakes added that his squad’s defense is strong mentally, and throughout the season they will continue to show improvement.

Shakes talked about how his teammates are the biggest key to success during games.

“They’re the people that are getting me better every day, and defense wins championships,” Shakes said.

Last season Shakes helped lead the blue and white to its first Big Ten Tournament title since 2005. The Parkland, Florida, native posted three consecutive shutouts to power Penn State through the tournament.

Shakes was named the Defensive Player of the Tournament by the conference, and earned a spot on the Big Ten All-Tournament Team.

Cook added how vital the senior leadership has been for the team, including from fourth-year starter Shakes.

Last season Penn State earned the title of Big Ten champions, but Cook said it wasn’t always easy.

“When you look back on it you forget that and you just focus on all the great moments and being Big Ten Champions,” Cook said, “We know that experience is what’s really important for guys.”

