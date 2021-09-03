Penn State is looking forward to Friday’s game after a victory against Syracuse 3-0.

Friday holds the first away game for the Nittany Lions this season against West Virginia, which also just came out with a win against Pitt 2-1.

The blue and white must find an answer for the 11-man challenge the Mountaineers bring to the table if it wants to walk out of Morgantown with a victory.

Despite a treacherous schedule looming down the road, coach Jeff Cook is doing his best to keep the team focused on the here and now.

“We’re excited about our first road trip and look forward to a great match on Friday night,” Cook said.

Something challenging for the team was jumping right into the season after returning to campus, as the blue and white had about two weeks to adjust.

This is one of the main reasons why Cook has been playing most of his veterans from last season.

“It would be a tall order for [the freshmen] to jump right in,” Cook said. “I think it is going to be a hard job to battle their way in the lineup.”

Last season, the team had a much longer preseason due to the pandemic pushing many fall sports — including men’s soccer — to the spring.

“I don’t really want to make light of [the pandemic], but it did give me an entire fall semester to practice full time and play a lot of inner squads,” Cook said.

It’s unknown if, or when, Cook will be playing freshmen in the following games.

“I think that is going to be a matter of situations and how they assimilate, and it is one of the disadvantages for a fall sport,” Cook said.

Despite having a shorter preseason, the Nittany Lions have been bonding and getting to know each other as people as well as players on the field.

Additionally, Cook’s squad often has conversations about social justice initiatives because it is something many players on the team find important.

“I think we’re committed to the idea that we have to continue to talk about the issues to work toward a more just society,” Cook said.

Moreover, the players are all open to each others’ opinions during their discussions on social justice.

“It’s not my job to tell our student athletes what to think or that they should feel a certain way about an issue,” Cook said.

However, Cook is clear about making sure his team is successful — not only on the field, but off the field as well.

“Being good members of the community is something that we need to continue to put on our priority list, and it is absolutely a priority for us.”

