Friday night’s match at Jeffrey Field was full of wild twists and turns.

In a game that featured 20 combined fouls and just eight total shots on goal, Penn State found a spark on offense en route to its first win of the season, winning by a score of 3-2 over West Virginia.

Despite being outshot for the game and trailing for a majority of the second half, the blue and white was finally able to get some offensive rhythm going in the clutch.

Senior forward Liam Butts scored the equalizer, and less than five minutes later junior midfielder Peter Mangione gave the Nittany Lions the lead for good, converting a penalty kick after previously scoring in the first half.

With the game on the line, Penn State put its trust in the reigning Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, and he came through when it mattered most.

Mangione knew his number would be called and was ready to do whatever it took to help his team secure a victory.

“I’m very confident, and I’ll back myself 10 times out of 10 to put the ball in the back of the net,” Mangione said. “Thankful to put it through when it mattered and get the goal.”

In a chippy back and forth matchup, the home crowd was rowdy in Happy Valley.

With West Virginia committing 11 fouls while drawing three yellow cards and one red, the fans, including the Park Avenue Army, were sure to let the Mountaineers hear it.

The Nittany Lions struggled in their home-opening match against Rhode Island but match No. 2 brought more success. With a big stretch of games at Jeffrey Field approaching, it’s important for the team to find their footing at home.

Having played on the home turf at Penn State for three seasons now, Mangione knows how much of a force the blue and white crowd can be.

“It helps us when we’re trailing and we find energy in them,” Mangione said. “The home field advantage here at Jeffrey Field gives us the extra motivation to score goals, and celebrate with them and secure the three points.”

After struggling mightily through its first two games, it seems the blue and white is starting to gain some momentum on the attacking side of the ball. The team’s goal count quadrupled for the year after Friday’s three-goal performance.

One thing that Penn State has still struggled to consistently do is keep its composure while possessing the ball.

Coach Jeff Cook said adjusting this component of the game played a large role in the squad’s second-half comeback.

“One thing we talked about at halftime was calmness and patience with our possessions,” Cook said. “The first 25 minutes, we were really loose with our possessions and, against a good team like West Virginia, that creates a ton of pressure.

“We did a much better job, and found that belief in ourselves, in the second half.”

Part of dealing with pressure properly is learning to draw fouls, avoiding panic when the opposition applies pressure and taking the resulting free kick.

There were many aggressive plays committed by the Mountaineers, including a pair of fouls that led to penalty kicks and a late collision with senior goalkeeper Kris Shakes.

Cook knew a high level of physicality would be a factor in the game, making sure to mentally prepare his team for war.

“Something we talked about before the game was managing our emotions,” Cook said. “I think West Virginia is a really well-coached team and, when you get to this level of competition, it can get fierce.”

And fierce it was. Even with the Mountaineers serving as the main catalysts for the physical nature of the game, the blue and white gathered nine fouls and a yellow card of its own.

While there may have been some bad blood on the pitch as a result, the end product was exactly what Penn State hoped for — an upset victory of No. 18 West Virginia.

“Sometimes that boils over, and I think that happened tonight a little bit,” Cook said. “But in the past we’ve fallen into that trap of losing our focus, and I think tonight our guys did a good job of paying attention to the details.”

