After struggling to prevent its opponents from scoring early, Penn State gave its opponents some of the same medicine on Sunday by knocking Michigan State out of the Big Ten semifinals with two early strikes.

The blue and white played the Spartans earlier in the season in a hard-fought match where Penn State secured the win off of a late goal by senior forward Danny Bloyou in the 86th minute.

However, the quarterfinals matchup played out very differently than the team’s previous meeting with the Spartans.

Unlike the first competition, goals were plentiful and often, especially in the first half.

Sophomore forward Peter Mangione took no time to get started as he was able to send a header into the back of the net, beating the Michigan State keeper within the first 30 seconds of the whistle being blown.

The blue and white attacker notched the early goal just after being named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year earlier in the week.

Mangione’s goal was just the start of Penn State’s onslaught in the first half as just 16 minutes later junior midfielder Andrew Privett got in on the action and snuck a shot into the back of the net.

With Mangione’s magic at kickoff and Privett’s follow-up goal only minutes later, the blue and white were able to take a 2-0 lead against the Spartans before they knew what hit them.

“It just gives us the confidence to score in the first minute,” Mangione said. “We know we can get the second or third if we score early, so it's huge.”

Early goals have had two different storylines for Penn State this season as the team has both struggled in conceding early in matches and on occasion found itself putting shots into the back of the net in the opening run of play.

The two early goals that were scored in Sunday’s game marks the second straight match in which the Nittany Lions have put up at least one goal within the first 20 minutes.

Against Wisconsin, senior midfielder Seth Kuhn put a shot past the Badger goalkeeper within 18 minutes of the match and the Penn State number 10 started the streak at the perfect time just before the tournament.

“We've just been dialing in and listening to coach a little bit more,” Mangione said. “We're going to continue to work, continue to get sharpened training and strive to score goals every game.”

Earlier in the season, however, the blue and white were on the shorter end of the stick when it came to seeing goals enter the back of the net early in matches.

Both against Ohio State and Akron, Penn State conceded two scores, respectively, in the opening minutes to both opponents before the 20-minute mark of the match.

These two deficits the Nittany Lions endured ended up being too much for them as the blue and white received its first and third loss in a three-game losing streak at the hands of those early strikes.

Penn State was able to put a halt to the losing streak with the largest win of its season coming against the then-No. 7 ranked Maryland in an overtime win.

What was even more impressive than the win was Penn State was able to accomplish such a feat while letting up an early goal just as it had in its previous matches against Ohio State and Akron.

The team’s win against Maryland had a snowball effect of both confidence and finishing leading into the very next match. Seth Kuhn, who had not scored a goal all season until finishing his effort against Maryland, scored two goals against Wisconsin.

“I think the lesson from tonight, though, is to build on it,” Cook said. “I thought we were a little bit on the back foot in the second half, but there is no better way to do it than to score quick goals in an important game like tonight.”

On Sunday night, Penn State continued to snowball with its two quick goals that took down Michigan State and advanced the blue and white to the next round.

Penn State’s win takes it to the next stage of the Big Ten Tournament as it will face off against another Big Ten rival in Michigan in the semifinals at Jeffrey Field on Wednesday.

