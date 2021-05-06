Against the defending national champions in Georgetown, Penn State found itself faced with a 3-1 deficit in the closing minutes of the first half.

However, the Nittany Lions would battle back in the second frame, cutting the Hoyas’ lead to one following a 59th minute goal by Daniel Bloyou.

Yet Georgetown’s lead proved to be too much to overcome as the blue and white’s season came to a close when the final horn sounded, resulting in a 3-2 loss in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

The Hoyas jumped out to an early lead after a Penn State handball in the box awarded them a penalty kick that Dante Polvara converted into a Georgetown goal.

Shortly after, the Nittany Lions would answer with a penalty kick of their own, scored by freshman sensation Peter Mangione.

But for the rest of the half, it was all Hoyas as they would go on to score two more goals while limiting the Nittany Lions’ offense to practically zero scoring opportunities.

Penn State’s offense was only able to produce two shots in the first 45 minutes of the contest while Georgetown had more than five times as many with 11.

Goalie Kris Shakes and the rest of the Nittany Lions’ defense was constantly pressured by Georgetown’s attack, forcing Shakes to make four first-half saves to keep his team alive.

Penn State coach Jeff Cook spoke after the game about the emotions involved in the season ending after a difficult start to the season-ending contest for his squad.

“Anytime your season comes to an end, it's really a difficult and very emotional moment, especially when you have a team that you're immensely proud of and that you enjoy being around and coaching,” Cook said.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Despite the loss, Cook was proud of the way his team fought its way back into the contest in the final 45 minutes of play.

“I thought our team did a great job fighting back in the second half and did a fantastic job of pushing Georgetown to the limit,” Cook said. “To a degree, I think we were unlucky to not be able to score the third and tying goal.”

When speaking about what allowed his team to claw its way back in the second half, Cook said it was the team’s natural abilities and inherent characteristics that gave its players the confidence to come back.

“I think it's the high character and unity of this group, and their ability as soccer players,” Cook said. “Halftime was very calm, there was no shouting, there was no criticism and we were in a tough spot. I told them we're playing the defending national champions and down two goals, so let's try to show the best of ourselves and let's make sure everyone knows what Penn State men's soccer is all about.

“I thought they did a fabulous job of that.”

Cook also spoke about Georgetown’s ability to perform in the big moments that an NCAA tournament typically entails.

“I think Georgetown is a very experienced team at this level,” Cook said about the reigning national champions. “I felt that early in the game, we had a difficult time getting good pressure with the ball, which is something that we normally are pretty good at. We had a hard time getting out of our own half and gave Georgetown sustained pressure, and I think that made the difference.”

Cook closed out his media availability by saying how disheartened he was to see his team’s season come to an end after all his players had achieved.

“Guys are devastated to not be able to continue, and I want to be clear that I am not disappointed in them or any particular player,” Cook said. “I'm just disappointed for them and I'm disappointed that our season is going to come to a close.”

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE