Despite failing to win its match of the season, one Penn State midfielder picked up a career accolade Thursday night.

Blue and white sophomore Sean Bettenhausen scored the first goal of the match during the second half. This tally was huge for the Nittany Lions after a slow, action-lacking first frame in which it was often playing on its heels.

Once Bettenhausen scored the goal, the rest of the team played with a lot more energy and created many more plays and opportunities against Rhode Island's goalkeeper.

Last season Bettenhausen made 15 appearances and started two games in the midfield. Thursday’s match was just his third career start, while the goal gave his first career points.

Coach Jeff Cook said he was really happy with Bettenhausen’s performance during the match, despite problems that kept him off the field.

“There was a little substitution rule so he couldn’t re-enter the game,” Cook said “He had an equipment issue.”

Cook went on to talk about how Bettenhausen was full of energy on the field throughout.

While the play leading up to the goal was well executed and displayed good quality by Andrew Privett, who secured the assist, Cook also explained why the actual tally was especially impressive from Bettenhausen.

“He’s not a natural left footer, so we need to give him credit for his non-dominant foot,” Cook said. “It was a great finish.”

With the odds stacked against him, Bettenhausen still managed to gather his first collegiate goal. This fact in turn calls into question why other Nittany Lions couldn’t find the back of the net to add on.

One such player who failed to make much noise was junior forward Peter Mangione.

Normally, Mangione is normally one of Cook’s key contributors, but his performance Thursday was far from typical.

On the flip side of the ball, there were quite a few standout defensive plays throughout the game, especially on senior goalkeeper Kris Shakes' end.

Cook also played some new freshmen such as defender Sam Ovesen, midfielder Cohen Weaver and defender Quentin Flowers.

It took some time for the team, including its freshmen to visibly settle in on the pitch in its first game back. Once the team got its feet wet, there was a huge difference in performance between the first and second half from Penn State.

“Both teams were feeling each other out, kind of trying to get used to a game that really counts and matters,” Cook said.

Though the blue and white made a few good plays, Cook said he didn’t think his squad sustained its play well. Ultimately, though, the squad found a way to pull out a point.

Despite ending the first match in a tie, the first thing on Cook’s mind is recovery.

“We don’t have a lot of time to get ready for the trip to Syracuse,” Cook said.

Penn State is set to take on the Orange for the second straight season, with the game in Syracuse, New York, this time around

Ahead of the match, Cook thinks his squad needs to work its spacing in order to improve.

“Keeping the unit and the team closer together will be important when we go up to Syracuse, and then — like I said — I think our decision making,” Cook said.

Penn State overcomplicated the game at times against the Rams, Cook explained.

Despite an improved attack in the second half, Penn State was unable to create many chances in comparison to its opponent, taking just three shots to Rhode Island’s 17.

While efficiency was another area Cook mentioned his team needed to improve on, creating more chances should allow for more goals in itself.

