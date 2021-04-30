Penn State’s regular-season success has extended just a bit longer as the blue and white earned a spot in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

Following an overtime loss to Indiana in the Big Ten Championship, the Nittany Lions will square off against UMass on May 2.

The Minutemen, similar to Penn State, had a strong spring season, as they posted a 7-1-3 mark.

This record gave UMass a .773 win percentage, which ranks No. 21 in all of Division I. Meanwhile, the blue and white ranked No. 10, posting a .818 win percentage.

Both coach Jeff Cook and his squad know what challenges lie ahead.

“We have a lot of respect for UMass and what they're going to bring to the table,” Cook said in his media availability in anticipation of the tournament’s start. “We're gonna have to do our best to defeat them.”

The Minutemen possess a stingy defense, as they have allowed just over a goal per game this season to go along with three shutouts.

Additionally, UMass only allowed its opponent to score more than two goals once, which happened in its final game of the season in a tie to No. 25 Virginia Tech.

But Penn State has a strong defense of its own. Redshirt junior defenseman Nicholas Rieple specified the keys for the blue and white to achieve defensive success in the postseason.

“I think a big key going to the tournament is how well we can communicate, how we can lead the guys from the back going forward,” Rieple said. “If we stick to that and do the little things right like work hard and communicate, I think we should find some success in the tournament.”

Rieple finished up by saying what really makes the team dangerous is its ability to play for each other and to not be selfish in the players’ pursuits.

“We work our tails off for one another,” Rieple said. “At the end of the day, we play for Penn State, and we take pride in that. It's not about ourselves.”

According to Cook, a big part of breaking through the Minutemen’s defense will be using the blue and white’s diverse attack.

Forwards Danny Bloyou and Peter Mangione have both had strong seasons up to this juncture in the year, but a key player for the Nittany Lions as of late has been Liam Butts.

The prolific forward scored a game-tying goal for Penn State in its battle with Indiana in the Big Ten Championship. It was the second game in a row he found the back of the net.

Cook joked with the media about the difficulty of balancing playing time between three forwards as skilled as Bloyou, Mangione and Butts.

“I think it means a headache for me. We have three really talented forwards and more depth throughout other different positions in our team, so it's a great problem to have,” Cook said. “I think you'll see different combinations of those three guys on the field at different times.”

Cook closed out his praise for his forwards by saying they make his job easier.

“They're very team oriented,” Cook said. “They're very smart, and they're really good at soccer. They make me look good.”

Given the success both UMass and Penn State have had this season in the Atlantic 10 and Big Ten respectively, it is fair to assume each squad will be entering the game with a high level of confidence.

Butts undoubtedly has a great deal of belief in both his abilities and his team’s, and he echoed that confidence when speaking to the media Tuesday.

“The sky's the limit for us,” Butts said. “Honestly, we can beat anybody on any given day.”

Should the Nittany Lions advance past the Minutemen, they will face the winner of Georgetown and High Point.

The Hoyas are the defending national champions and, according to the United Soccer Coaches Poll, are the No. 2 team in the nation.

