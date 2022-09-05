Penn State took a trip to Fairfax, Virginia, looking to continue its winning streak after a slow start to the season.

The blue and white got in the groove of things as they defeated George Mason 3-1.

The Nittany Lions got off to a fast start in the match and created multiple scoring opportunities against the Patriots goalkeeper Jake Langley.

Junior Peter Mangione scored within the first five minutes of the game off of a penalty kick, and just a few minutes later senior Liam Butts scored another goal.

However, the blue and white had some trouble finding the back of the net after the two goals they scored in the opening minutes of the match, despite creating multiple high-quality opportunities.

The second half of the match was a lot slower than the first half, and it was a very back and forth affair.

Senior Seth Kuhn received a penalty kick during the second half, however, George Mason’s goalkeeper made the save.

With just under 15 minutes left of the game, George Mason scored its first goal against Penn State, ruining Kris Shakes’ shutout bid.

Senior Andrew Privett scored after an assist from Mangione and Kuhn with just two minutes left in the match.

Mangione and Butts dominate

Mangione not only scored the first goal of the game, but he assisted Butt’s goal as well.

He scored his first goal from a penalty kick, similar to the blue and whites last match against West Virginia.

Along with his goal, Butts also had a fast break and ran through all of George Mason’s defense. However, his shot ended up wide for a miss.

Butts started off the second half strong as he took a shot within the opening minutes but it was saved. Right off the rebound he shot again but hit the crossbar. Following that shot, Mangione attempted to score but his shot was also blocked.

Team effort

Penn State played well and many players on Cook’s squad helped contribute to the win.

The Nittany Lions totaled 10 shots against George Mason by halftime, whereas the Patriots had just six.

The blue and white could not have won without Kris Shakes in the net. The Patriots received a penalty kick and Shakes saved it, along with many other shots.

Tyger Evans, Olu Ogunwale, Sean Bettenhausen, Ben Liscum and Michael Gaines all took shots against the Patriots goalkeeper during the first half.

Penn State took 10 shots against George Mason during the second half, whereas they only totaled four.

Aggression, again

The past few games have been very aggressive for Penn State and results in many fouls, yellow cards and penalty kicks.

At halftime the blue and white had five fouls and one yellow card, and George Mason totaled two fouls and one yellowcard.

The second half was just as aggressive as the first.

By the end of the game Penn State totaled four fouls and one yellow card and George Mason totaled six fouls and three yellow cards.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE