Penn State snapped Villanova’s three-match winning streak on Tuesday night in a victory powered by sophomore forward Peter Mangione’s first-half brace and eventual hat trick.

The Nittany Lions defeated the Wildcats in a 4-0 shutout on a rain-soaked Jeffrey Field. In a match dominated by the home side, the blue and white handed Villanova only its second loss of the season.

The match started slowly as neither team had a real chance on any scoring opportunities; however, Penn State was in clear control of proceedings.

The ball always seemed to be on a Nittany Lion’s foot, but the team wasn’t able to get any good looks on net despite its control of possession early on.

About halfway through the first half, the flow of the game seemed to slightly turn as the Wildcats had good chances on the goal.

Villanova’s scoring opportunities were put to rest as Penn State’s backline held strong and easily dispersed anything that got near the Penn State 18-yard box.

The match finally lit up when Mangione sniped a shot into the roof of the net to put the blue and white in front in the 26th minute.

Mangione was not done after his first goal of the match, with just ten minutes remaining in the first half the Penn State No. 8 scored a sliding shot off of a through pass by junior midfielder Andrew Privett.

Villanova came out of the half on fire attacking Penn State immediately and putting two quick shots on goal.

Both of these shots were from close range, but two very impressive diving saves from Elliot kept the match at 2-0.

The second half looked to be all Villanova until Privett was in the right place at the right time to put Penn State up by three.

Not even two minutes after Privett’s goal, redshirt senior midfielder Pierre Reedy brokeaway into Villanova’s 18-yard box and was taken down by the goalkeeper who received a straight red card for denying an obvious scoring chance.

This gave Mangione a penalty kick that the clinical finisher managed to dispatch past an outstretched substitute keeper. This gave his side a four-goal advantage and himself a hat trick.

Elliot back between the posts

Starting in net for the blue and white was not junior goalkeeper Kris Shakes but redshirt sophomore Owen Elliot.

Shakes had started in net the last six games going all the way back to the second match of the season against Syracuse. However, Elliot was inserted into the lineup for tonight’s game against Villanova.

Elliot’s last time in net was the season opener for Penn State against George Mason before returning the starting spot to Shakes who was on a one-match ban for a red card in the last game of the season prior.

Even with not having played a match in six weeks, on Tuesday night, it looked as if Elliot did not miss a step notching two saves on eight shots.

Mangione back in form

Penn State this season has had a multitude of players on the offensive side of the ball take control of games and score crucial goals.

Whether that is junior forward Liam Butts or senior forward Danny Bloyou, the blue and white’s attack has not been a one-man show this season.

Mangione has been part of the trident that leads Penn State’s attack with Bloyou and Butts, but the forward has not had a goal since the match against American four fixtures ago.

The sophomore attacker found himself back on the scoresheet on Tuesday after he lit up the pitch with two goals in only eight minutes.

Mangione finished off his stellar performance taking a penalty kick to cap off his hat trick by beating the keeper with a powerful strike into the left-side netting.

Brick wall guarding the keeper

Penn State let up just three total shots on goal in the entire first half while putting up seven shots on the opposition.

The lackluster first half by Villanova was put together thanks to Penn State’s defensive players creating a wall smothering any attacks that came toward Elliot’s way.

Making up that wall is sophomore Femi Awodesu, junior Alex Stevenson and sophomore Tyger Evans.

Overshadowed by Mangione’s offensive effort, the three defenders were equally responsible for the inflated scoreline against Villanova.

