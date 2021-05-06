Despite hanging with Georgetown for the opening stages of the match, Penn State failed to adequately keep up.

In their third round matchup with the Hoyas in the NCAA Tournament, the Nittany Lions came up short in a 3-2 loss Thursday afternoon.

Georgetown started off strong and scored its first goal in the opening 10 minutes of the game. The blue and white quickly followed up when freshman Peter Mangione scored and drew the contest even at one goal apiece.

Later in the first half, Georgetown took the lead after scoring two more goals, making the score 3-1 in favor of the Hoyas at halftime.

The blue and white was able to generate more offense during the second frame as Daniel Bloyou scored a 59th minute goal to cut its lead in half. However, it would not be enough as Penn State saw its season end in the Sweet 16.

Shakes stumbles, but stands tall

Sophomore goalkeeper Kris Shakes was challenged once more throughout this game as he had four saves in the first half alone.

With the match being a high-scoring affair, Shakes required the help of his defenders but was often left out to dry.

Early in the first half, Georgetown had a penalty kick and was able to get the first goal of the game.

Georgetown continued to attack the goal throughout the match and tallied three goals in the first half.

Shakes made quite an impressive save with five minutes left in the first half and continued that into the second frame.

In total, Shakes had six saves during the game.

Blue and white keeps up with top squad

In what was an often difficult match for the Nittany Lions, they managed to put up a fight.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Penn State gave Georgetown its all when facing the defending national champions. Every time there was a loose ball on the pitch, a Georgetown player seemed to be there to take possession, thereby limiting the blue and white’s scoring opportunities.

In the first half, Penn State had a penalty kick and was able to get its first goal that tied the game.

There was much aggression throughout the game from both sides as they each pushed as hard as they could to continue onto the next round of the tournament.

Penn State had seven fouls throughout the contest and Georgetown had eight.

The Nittany Lions neither backed down nor slowed throughout the afternoon despite the second half seeming to feature a back-and-forth 45 minutes of play.

Mangione, Bloyou lead the attack

Penn State did not see much offensive action during the game as it was either always defending or caught going back and forth in the middle.

The blue and white totaled just two shots while Georgetown had 11 during the first half alone.

Penn State had many more opportunities during the second half of the game than it did during the first half.

By the end of the game, the Hoyas had 14 shots and the Nittany Lions had less than half as many with six attempts on net.

Still, Mangione kept up his prolific scoring ways as he had the first goal of the game in the first 15 minutes of play.

During the second half, Bloyou netted the second goal of the afternoon for the Nittany Lions.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE