Penn State had a chance to get back to its winning ways on Monday, but Mother Nature had other plans.

The Nittany Lions’ match against Lehigh was canceled due to inclement weather in the area.

‼️UPDATE‼️Due to inclement weather, the game has been canceled tonightMake sure to come back to Jeffrey Field on Friday for the start of conference play! — Penn State Men’s Soccer (@PennStateMSOC) September 13, 2022

The blue and white were leading the Mountain Hawks by a score of 2-0 just 10 minutes into the match at the time of the delay, with goals from graduate student midfielder Seth Kuhn and senior midfielder Andrew Privett.

With the cancellation of Monday’s match, the Nittany Lions will take on their first conference opponent in Wisconsin this Friday at 7 p.m. at Jeffrey Field.

