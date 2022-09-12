Penn State Men's Soccer Vs. Lehigh

Defender Tyger Evans (17) dribbles the ball down the field during the Penn State men's soccer game against Lehigh on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 in Unviersity Park, Pa. The game was ruled a no contest, the Nittany Lions lead 2-0.

 Jackson Ranger

Penn State had a chance to get back to its winning ways on Monday, but Mother Nature had other plans.

The Nittany Lions’ match against Lehigh was canceled due to inclement weather in the area.

The blue and white were leading the Mountain Hawks by a score of 2-0 just 10 minutes into the match at the time of the delay, with goals from graduate student midfielder Seth Kuhn and senior midfielder Andrew Privett.

With the cancellation of Monday’s match, the Nittany Lions will take on their first conference opponent in Wisconsin this Friday at 7 p.m. at Jeffrey Field.

