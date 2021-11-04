After a blistering start in Big Ten play, Penn State cooled off a bit before clinching the top seed in the Big Ten Tournament in dramatic fashion in its final game against Wisconsin.

This Sunday at 4 p.m. Penn State opens its Big Ten title charge against the No. 8-seed Michigan State Spartans.

The Nittany Lions are entering the tournament 10-6-1, whereas their first opponent will come to Jeffrey Field with a 6-8-2 record.

Coming off of a two-game win streak against Wisconsin and No. 7 Maryland, coach Jeff Cook is excited at the prospect of victory and thinks his Nittany Lions can really make some noise in this tournament.

“To remain committed to what we’ve been working on since preseason started in August is pretty impressive,” Cook said.

Having already claimed a 1-0 victory against Michigan State in East Lansing this year, Penn State should come into this match as the clear favorite.

While it looked good against the Spartans, Penn State also ranks third overall in goals scored in the Big Ten, with 28 goals in 17 matches, only Maryland and Indiana rank higher.

The blue and white also have one of the league's best defenses, only letting 17 goals slip during the entirety of the regular season.

When put into comparison with the Spartan’s statistics, 20 goals scored and a conference worst 29 goals conceded, Penn State has the edge on both sides of the ball.

However, this is not a matchup that Cook will be taking lightly.

“We don't assume anything, we don't take anything for granted,” Cook said. “The fact that we've got a really tough game against Michigan State, and some people would say ‘oh, well they’re the eight seed,’ but this is the Big Ten.”

Cook also spoke highly of Michigan State’s most lethal weapon on offense, senior forward Farai Mutatu.

“He's a talented forward, and he’s one of the most dangerous attackers in the Big Ten,” Cook said.

However, the coach plans on dealing with Mutatu as he would any other star player, through a coordinated team effort.

The Nittany Lions also have one of the speedier attacks in the Big Ten, and Cook sees this as a major part of the blue and white’s game to employ on Sunday.

Penn State also has no shortage of creators on its team as well, with four of its players creating eight or more goals by either setting up a teammate or scoring on their own.

Junior midfielder Andrew Privett and sophomore forward Peter Mangione combined for 13 goals and six assists as a duo, while seniors midfielder Seth Kuhn and forward Danny Bloyou each chipped in with three goals and racked up 13 assists as a tandem.

This kind of creative talent is often best utilized at home games as well, going 6-2-1 in Happy Valley.

With the support of Penn State fans and the Park Avenue Army, the Nittany Lions have a significant advantage when playing at Jeffrey Field.

“We love the Park Avenue Army,” Cook said. “It's big — I think we're gonna push them to come out in numbers. The atmosphere that they’ve created this year and our fans and the community, our families — it really drives the team forward.”

Cook had more high praise to heap upon the Nittany Lion fans, saying they are “very much a part of this,” and seeing supporters waiting for the blue and white to return from Wisconsin after the regular season title win was “really special.”

Revisiting the start of the year, Cook made it clear the goal for the season was to win the Big Ten title, and that goal is now just three matches away.

Sunday the Nittany Lions face a challenge against the green and white, but they are hopeful to claim victory and move onto the semifinals of the tournament.

If Penn State wins, it will go on to face the winner of the Michigan and Wisconsin match — a battle between the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds.

Penn State kicks off against Michigan State on Sunday at 4 p.m. at Jeffrey Stadium and the game will be aired live on the Big Ten Network.

