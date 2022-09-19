Penn State has shown a lot of progression in its play and composure since the beginning of the season.

The blue and white currently holds a record of 3-2-1 on the year, with a 1-0 record in Big Ten play.

Coach Jeff Cook’s squad is finally finding its rhythm, as it's coming off of a victory in its first conference match.

The Nittany Lions defeated Wisconsin on Friday 1-0, in their only conference clash of the 2022 season so far. They are looking to continue that success into this week’s slate of games.

However, this will be a tough week for Penn State, as it faces Maryland on Tuesday and Akron on Sunday.

Senior forward Liam Butts was injured during Penn State’s match against Princeton and has not returned to the field since.

Butts brings a lot to the field as a veteran starter with a lot of obvious good chemistry with teammates.

Maryland

Penn State is going to face its second conference opponent when it takes on Maryland in College Park on Tuesday.

Last year, Maryland gave the Nittany Lions quite the competition, as the game went into overtime. The blue and white ultimately ended up defeating the Terrapins by a score of 3-2.

The Terrapins have had a successful season, currently holding a record of 4-1-1. Similar to Penn State, Maryland won its first conference match against Michigan by a score of 2-1.

During the match against Maryland in 2021, midfielders senior Andrew Privett, junior Peter Mangione and graduate student Seth Kuhn were responsible for the three goals for the Nittany Lions.

These players have a lot of chemistry on the field, and Penn State will look to these starters to create opportunities during the game Tuesday.

Akron

Penn State is going to head into Sunday’s match against Akron with revenge on its mind. Last season, Akron defeated the Nittany Lions 2-1. Akron also currently boasts a record of 4-1-1, the same as Maryland.

During the game last year, Akron had a great start to the match, as it scored two goals within the first 20 minutes. The Nittany Lions will look to come out strong Sunday to avoid a repeat of last year’s contest.

Dax Hoffman scored for the blue and white with about eight minutes left in the match with an assist from Kuhn. However, Hoffman is no longer with Cook’s squad.

The Nittany Lions will look to other offensive players to step up against Akron if they want revenge. Senior co-captain Kuhn will be looked at to take charge of the game.

Senior goalkeeper Kris Shakes will also need to step up during the game if the blue and white wants to slow down a solid Akron attack.

The Nittany Lions have kept their composure during the past few matches and worked well together on the field.

If the blue and white wants a chance at defeating Akron this season, it will need to continue to keep good composure and avoid fouls. In its most recent match against Wisconsin, Penn State committed eight fouls and received a yellow card.

Cook’s squad also had some trouble finishing through its plays in the matchup against Wisconsin, as it was a very back-and-forth game in the midfield.

The Nittany Lions created a lot of opportunities by the goal but could not find the back of the net for most of the game.

Along with Butts, senior defender Alex Stevensen and Privett went down with injuries during the Wisconsin contest.

With few key players, the Nittany Lions will need a lot of rest and recovery if they want to sweep this week’s slate of games.

