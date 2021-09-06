Penn State was forced to put up a fight against American University on Monday night but ultimately outperformed the Eagles in a 3-1 victory for the blue and white.

The Labor Day matchup was a tough contest for the Nittany Lions. American brought its A-game and put the blue and white to the test.

It took a while for the teams to get going, and around the 13 minute mark, American scored the first goal of the game.

Penn State tied the match midway through the first half when junior midfielder Andrew Privett scored.

Shortly after, sophomore forward Peter Mangione finished off a second goal to put the Nittany Lions in the lead.

Towards the end of the first half, Penn State took shot after shot but was unable to strengthen its lead. They totaled 10 shots on goal at the end of the first half.

In the second half, the Nittany Lions scored again to build a formidable 3-1 lead to finish off the Eagles.

Competitive match for the Nittany Lions

American tested the Nittany Lions with its speed and aggressiveness. The Eagles were equally as competitive as the blue and white.

For the majority of proceedings, the match was back and forth due to the equal skill levels from both teams.

Mangione was a key player in this game and helped maintain the intense energy on the field to keep the Nittany Lions on their feet.

He made few turnovers, carried the ball into the attacking third well, and scored the second goal for Penn State.

Stevenson's Intensity

Stevenson played strongly throughout his entire time on the pitch. His speed and desire are some of Penn State's greatest threats going forward.

Stevenson was constantly making long runs down the field to get open and to create opportunities. His heart was best illustrated when the junior took a tumble sprinting down the sideline and immediately popped back up to fight for the ball.

In the second half, Stevenson was able to use his quick dribbling to move the ball towards the goal which led to Penn State’s third goal of the game when senior Daniel Bloyou scored with an assist from senior Seth Kuhn.

Shakes continued excellence in goal

Despite conceding a goal in the first half, Shakes had quite the game. He faced six shots in the first half and totaled five saves throughout the game.

Shakes got a little bit of a break at the end of the first half when the blue and white put heavy pressure on American.

Both teams were not only equally as aggressive on the field, but both goalkeepers had strong performances on the night.

American’s sophomore goalkeeper Lorenzo Gordon took charge between the posts.

Gordon was kept busy on the night, showing off his athletic ability with numerous important blocks on blue and white shots.

However, it was junior Kris Shakes’ goalkeeping performance that eventually outplayed his counterpart in blue and red.

