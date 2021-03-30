This week, Penn State found itself with weekly award winners on both offense and defense.

The Nittany Lions’ sophomore goalkeeper Kris Shakes won Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week, sharing the honors with Indiana's Roman Celentano.

On the offensive side of the ball, redshirt senior Pierre Reedy won Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week, sharing the honors with Indiana's Ryan Wittenbrink.

Reedy scored the game-winning goal in a contest against Wisconsin on March 27, while Shakes, along with the Penn State's defense, has tallied three consecutive shutouts.

It is the first time either Reedy or Shakes has won the award.

