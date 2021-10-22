Penn State put up a fight against Ohio State on Friday night, but the Buckeyes took all three points with two first half goals.

The blue and white faced Ohio State and despite its efforts they lost with an end score of 2-1.

The Buckeyes were able to get a head start and scored two goals in quick succession in the first half of the match.

Ohio State players sophomore midfielder Laurence Wootton and redshirt senior forward Devyn Etling scored the first two goals. Wootton scored within the first six minutes of the game and Etling scored only ten minutes after.

The blue and white worked as a unit to catch up after the Buckeyes took the lead, however it was unable to find the back of the net.

It wasn't until mid-way through the second half when junior midfielder Andrew Pivett scored for the Nittany Lions off of a set piece to make the score 2-1.

Privett climbed the ladder in a sea of red defenders to nod a corner kick from senior midfielder Seth Kuhn into the back of the net.

Penn State played with urgency towards the end of the second half and committed to generating offensive pressure in search of an equalizer.

Ohio State ultimately took care of business on Friday by defending its slender advantage against a desperate Penn State side.

Nittany Lions’ slow start

After Ohio State scored its first goal of the game, the blue and white snapped to attention in the match.

Junior forward Liam Butts took a shot at the Buckeyes’ goalkeeper, senior Noah Lawrence, but was unsuccessful in scoring.

Later in the first half, sophomore midfielder Peter Mangione and senior forward Daniel Bloyou took more shots on goal but to no effect as the two-deficit remained.

The Buckeyes continued to play strong going into the second half. They took a shot within the first few minutes, however the blue and white’s junior goalkeeper, Kris Shakes was able to save it.

Rough contest

Both Penn State and Ohio State played an extremely physical game on Friday. The Nittany Lions had a total of 12 fouls throughout the match and the Buckeyes had a total of 11 fouls.

Ohio State totaled four yellow cards, meanwhile the blue and white received one caution for junior midfielder Kyle May.

During the first half of the game, Ohio State's sophomore defender Deylen Vellios received a yellow card, and freshman defender Nathan Demian was shown yellow during the second half.

The blue and white fought hard against the Buckeyes, however, during the second half it could not keep up.

Ohio State was able to total more shots against Shakes and score two goals.

Towards the end of the match when the Nittany Lions looked to tie up the score, the away team gave into fouling the Buckeyes in desperation.

Kuhn leads Nittany Lions

Despite the Buckeyes dominance, Kuhn shined for the away team on Friday night.

Kuhn’s urgency to find a goal during the match stood out as he took four shots against Ohio State.

During the second half, Penn State was able to find the back of the net from a team effort. Junior midfielder Andrew Privett scored on an assist from Kuhn.

