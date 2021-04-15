Penn State continued its recent trend of scoring early and often as it advanced further in the Big Ten Tournament once more.

The No. 2 seeded Nittany Lions defeated No. 3 seeded Michigan 4-1 Wednesday to advance to the championship round of the Big Ten Tournament, where they will face top-seeded Indiana in Bloomington this Saturday.

In order to get to this point, the blue and white had to defeat two of its biggest sports rivals, Ohio State and Michigan, which made advancing to the championship round all the more special for players like redshirt senior Pierre Reedy.

“It’s huge, and it shows that we’re peaking at the right time,” Reedy said. “I told the guys in the tunnel before the game, ‘I’ve been here for five years and we’ve never beaten Michigan, so that’s gotta change tonight.’

“From the first minute, we started off hot and never let our foot off the gas.”

A recurring theme from the Nittany Lions’ recent games, which Reedy alluded to, has been getting off to a hot start and never looking back. Against the Buckeyes last Saturday, the Nittany Lions took a 2-0 lead into the break en route to a 3-1 win, while similarly, Penn State took a 2-1 halftime lead Wednesday and turned that into a 4-1 victory.

Coach Jeff Cook has picked up on this trend as well and expressed it is important to keep the momentum going for the Nittany Lions rather than losing it.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE

“I think it’s about really committing to playing vertical and realizing that we have a lot of weapons on this team,” Cook said. “Let’s keep doing what we’re good at: keep pressing forward and develop a ruthless mentality.”

Coming into this matchup, Cook knew Michigan would not be an easy matchup, so getting off to a fast start and getting the first few scores of the game would be crucial.

“At the end of the day, we deserved it because of our threat offensively, and it was a really challenging game,” Cook said. “When you look at a 4-1 score, you can think that it was an easy win, but we had to play a full game to get this win. We’re excited to play in the Big Ten Championship on Saturday.”

Cook is no stranger to facing adversity, particularly at Penn State. In his second season with the Nittany Lions, he led the blue and white to the Big Ten Semifinals where it lost to Michigan.

Though Cook’s squad qualified for the NCAA tournament, Penn State was bounced out of postseason play early by Providence.

While the big dance looms once more, Cook is focused solely on the Big Ten Championship game on Saturday against Indiana. Still, he is keenly aware of what his team is capable of moving forward.

“I think this tournament will be very unique since it all takes place in North Carolina,” Cook said. “One of the things we’ve said throughout the season is that these moments and fine details are what determine knockout games. If you can get that first goal in a tournament game, it gives you a big advantage, particularly for this team.”

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Penn State softball series against Michigan State postponed Nearly two weeks removed from having one of its games canceled, Penn State is experiencing a…