The wait for Penn State is over, as it can finally take the pitch after a 451-day layoff.

The Nittany Lions will face Maryland in their season opener Friday and will have a chance for a competitive match for the first time since they were bounced in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament by Providence.

Coach Jeff Cook, however, did not forget that he and his team are still in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic despite the 2021 campaign being right around the corner.

“We feel very fortunate,” Cook said. “Soccer is important to us. It is what we do and what we love, but it’s not as important as health and trying to stay well. We are humbled and excited to put on the jersey once again and get to compete.”

Redshirt senior defender Brandon Hackenberg is just as excited for the opener.

According to Hackenberg, he and his teammates stayed motivated throughout their preseason because they kept thinking about being able to compete against other programs again one day.

The blue and white has had an unusual training schedule with an unprecedented spring season, providing more time to prepare in the preseason.

“We’ve been here since Jan. 10, when normally in August we’ll come back and have 12 or 13 days before our first game,” Cook said.

This season is going to look different than previous ones, as Penn State will solely be competing against other Big Ten teams in a conference-only schedule.

Cook believes it will be unusual and unsettling for his team to compete from the get-go this season due to the highly competitive games ahead.

“Those games are gonna be really competitive. Every team in the Big Ten’s really good, so we have got to be at our best every time we step out on the field,” redshirt senior midfielder Pierre Reedy said.

The blue and white will also be playing every four or five days in a gauntlet of a Big Ten schedule.

“After not playing for more than a year, the physical and psychological demands of that will be significant,” Cook said.

Cook is confident in his players and knows that he can rely on them to have each other’s backs during games.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE

“If a guy rolls his ankle and is out for part of the game, we have the ability to cover for that,” Cook said.

Penn State has already suffered a loss, as sophomore defender Michael Gaines is out for the season due to an injury.

But the team will look to lessen that blow with other defenders stepping up in his absence.

“It is not what happens to you, but how you react to it that affects how far you go in life,” Reedy, who has dealt with multiple ACL injuries in the past, said.

And although they’ll look to cushion the loss of Gaines, the Nittany Lions still see it as a big hurdle to overcome this season.

“It is a loss because Michael was developing really well and looking to play a significant role this spring,” Cook said. “We have some really good guys that can support the defensive efforts of our group and step into the hole that Michael has left us.”

Despite the challenges the team may face ahead, the Nittany Lions aim to foster good chemistry going into Friday’s game and the season ahead in order to meet their high expectations.

“For the team, we want to win the Big Ten and compete for a national championship — that’s always our goal,” Reedy said.