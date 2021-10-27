Penn State needed all of the regulation and just four minutes of overtime to take down its conference foe Maryland on Tuesday.

The No. 7 Terrapins were unable to smother Penn State’s three-goal surge which allowed the blue and white to tie and win the match in overtime.

Maryland came to Jeffrey Field with high hopes of adding to its four-game win streak but Penn State was not deterred by its opponent’s recent success.

“We don't really look at the rankings,” coach Jeff Cook said. “We know their quality at this point in the season. However, it is more about us and how we feel, about this team [having] a really high level of potential.”

The Terrapins put two goals past junior keeper Kris Shakes in the first half alone, sending the blue and white down early as it has at multiple points this season.

Maryland’s first goal came within the first 12 minutes of the match, and it marked the third time in four games where Penn State has conceded a goal in the opening 20 minutes.

Against both Akron and Ohio State, the Nittany Lions allowed two shots hit the back of the net within the first 20 minutes of the game.

This pattern did not go unnoticed by the blue and white, and Cook said his side’s sloppiness at the start of games comes down to personnel issues.

“We've had some injuries, and we've been forced to place in different combinations,” Cook said. “We hope that we can get some solidity, some consistency in performance to get back to the lockdown defense we had been playing.”

Five minutes before halftime and two-goals down, sophomore forward Peter Mangione was able to bring the score to within one with a crucial first-half goal.

Magione’s goal gave Penn State much needed fuel to turn the tides of the match heading into halftime.

The rest of the match was all Penn State as it dominated possession and forced a majority of the game to be played in Maryland territory for long stretches, hitting the Terps with relentless attacking play.

Not only did Penn state take over the game as the second half commenced, but it began to take over the stat sheet as well.

The blue and white had 11 shot attempts in the second half alone including a strike by senior midfielder Seth Kuhn to tie the match at 2-2.

The dominance continued to show through Penn State’s ability to hold Maryland to only two total shots in the second half and zero corner kicks to Penn State’s five.

Kuhn delicately tapped home an in-perfect cross from Mangione to tie the game with 18 minutes left to play.Before his late goal, Kuhn had a chance to bring the game back to level pegging, but he rocketed his shot off the crossbar in the 60th minute.

“[The shot was] a great example of getting in the box and dangerous spots,” Cook said. “Kuhn, when he gets that close with his technical quality, good things will happen for us.”

Although Penn State did not put up another goal for the remainder of regulation, the match seemed to be all but finished as a stalemate.

Just four minutes into overtime, Mangione was fouled just outside the 18-yard box granting Penn State a free kick near the corner of the penalty area. From there, junior midfielder Andrew Privett scored his first time strike following a deflection by an onrushing Maryland defender.

This walkoff score sent the Penn State faithful into a frenzy, Privett was chased down and tackled by his teammates and the home team sent No. 7 Maryland home with a loss after trailing by two.

Cook called the three-goal comeback “next to impossible”, and now Penn State heads into its final regular-season match and the postseason with a monsoon of momentum.

