With Penn State set to play a conference-only schedule against strictly Big Ten teams, every matchup will be a pivotal one.

The No. 23 Nittany Lions will play 10 games that carry greater significance and weight than usual prior to the conference tournament.

Only two other Big Ten teams rank in the top 25 of TopDrawerSoccer’s rankings. Indiana cracks the top 10 at No. 7, while Maryland is ranked No. 21.

The Hoosiers are coming off a season in which they won the Big Ten Tournament, while the Terrapins are looking for revenge after being eliminated by the Big Ten’s regular-season champion Indiana in the semi-finals.

Penn State will match up with Maryland twice this spring, traveling to College Park, Maryland, once and hosting the Terrapins as well.

Here’s a look at a few key contests to keep an eye on in the 2021 season.

Maryland, Feb. 19 and March 31

The blue and white will open and close its regular season with games against the Terrapins.

The first matchup is set to take place at the Nittany Lions’ home of Jeffrey Field. A month later, Penn State will travel south for round two.

Penn State won its only matchup versus Maryland last season, capping off the victory with a sudden-death overtime goal to win 3-2.

The Nittany Lions will look to continue their winning ways against Maryland this spring.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Penn State women's hockey routs RIT, finishes home slate undefeated Like every other home game this season, Penn State stayed out of the loss column Wednesday.

Michigan, March 3

Penn State will head to Ann Arbor, Michigan, in an attempt to avenge its loss to the Wolverines in the Big Ten Tournament.

Michigan defeated the blue and white 1-0 in the semifinals before losing in the championship game to Indiana.

The Wolverines have bounced the Nittany Lions from the tournament in each of the past two seasons.

In 2019’s lone regular-season meeting, the two teams played to a 0-0 tie after completing two overtimes in the seventh annual Mack Brady match.

Indiana, March 7

Just four days after competing in Michigan, Penn State will travel to Bloomington, Indiana, for a road matchup with the top-ranked Hoosiers.

In what will likely be their toughest stretch of games in 2021, the Nittany Lions will be looking to knock off the team that eliminated them and the eventual tournament champions in back-to-back games.

Penn State fell short in its only matchup with Indiana in 2019, losing 3-1.

Beating the Hoosiers this spring will be a key component to the Nittany Lions staging a run for the Big Ten Championship.

Ohio State, March 23

No matter what the sport, very few matchups will get Penn State fans’ blood pumping like a game versus the Buckeyes.

Ohio State will be travelling to University Park for a key encounter with the Nittany Lions at Jeffrey Field.

Penn State defeated the Buckeyes 2-1 in overtime last season, with the game-winning goal being scored by freshman Liam Butts.

This sparked a strong scoring stretch for Butts, as he went on to score eight more goals in the final 11 regular-season games.