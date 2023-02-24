On Feb. 22, former Penn State midfielder Andrew Privett signed a contract after being drafted in the third round in the MLS Superdraft by Charlotte FC.

Privett, originally from Maryland, played for top tier academy Baltimore Celtic 2000s as he became a highly touted recruit out of high school winning multiple state championships for McDonogh School. By the end of his senior year in high school he committed to Penn State to continue his soccer career.

In his first two seasons in Happy Valley, he appeared in 32 games scoring two goals and earned All-Big Ten second team honors during his junior year, when all eyes were on him to control the midfield.

In his junior season he started a career high 17 games and tallied 22 points. He also helped Penn State win a BIg Ten Tournament title for the first time since 2005.

Although he did not play as much in his senior season, MLS scouts had taken notice of his talents and ability to score while distributing in the middle of the pitch. The 5-foot-11, quick, dynamic midfielder decided to put his name in the draft hat for the 2023 MLS Superdraft.

His dream of becoming an MLS draft pick quickly became a reality on Wednesday, Feb 22. Charlotte FC officially called his name and have him under contract for the next three years with an option in 2026.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE