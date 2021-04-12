Penn State could not have hoped for a much better first game to kick off its run in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Nittany Lions throttled Ohio State 3-1 Saturday afternoon after barely edging out the Buckeyes 1-0 in late March. The decisive victory put all questions to rest about the blue and white’s ability to beat teams toward the bottom of the conference standings in convincing fashion.

Following the win, coach Jeff Cook explained how leading up the game, an important key for Penn State to advance past Ohio State was coming out of the gates strong.

“In every game, we need a good start, first of all,” Cook said. “That's been an emphasis we've been having in our practice sessions this week. We want to make sure we get off on the right foot.”

Redshirt senior Brandon Hackenberg echoed Cook’s sentiment last Wednesday, emphasizing how the team needed to come out fast with ample energy to gain the upper hand in these tough upcoming matchups.

“Honestly, the biggest thing is just understanding that every game from here on out, it's gonna be a battle,” Hackenberg said prior to the contest with the Buckeyes. “We’re going about it like that and just using our energy to come out, run as hard as we can and be as highly energetic as we can.”

The blue and white put its money where its mouth was, scoring two goals in the first 30 minutes of the contest, something the squad had not done since its March 15 matchup with Rutgers.

It is clear getting out to a hot start has been critical to the Nittany Lions’ success, as they are undefeated this season when scoring the first goal of the match. When its opponent scores the first goal, the blue and white is 0-1-1.

Junior Danny Bloyou spoke after the game about how the team and offense felt an extra jolt of energy, given how it was a win-or-go-home game in the Big Ten Tournament.

“I would be lying if I said we weren’t extra excited on offense, because it is a big game in our conference tournament,” Bloyou said. “At the beginning of the game, you're always excited and intense and just want things to get started off right. We were just waiting for the whistle to be blown so we could get it done.”

After the game, Cook hinted at his team’s ability to find the back of the net early and efficiently being the result of the diverse attack it possesses on offense.

“I think it's the threat we carry and how we have different ways to score goals,” Cook said. “I think we managed the psychology of the game very well. All our offensive threats and the multiple ways we can threaten the team's goal, in the end, I think made the difference in the game.”

In a season defined by the coronavirus where teams have been forced into quick turnarounds and short breaks, the Nittany Lions’ upcoming tournament semifinal game against Michigan will be no different.

Penn State will have three days of rest and recovery before taking on the Wolverines Wednesday. Cook said the additional time off could certainly benefit his squad.

“I think it will help us as we recover and get ready for Wednesday's game,” Cook said. “One thing it's allowed us to do is get used to just setting our focus on the next game. We can't dwell too much on either the good or the bad. We just have to turn our attention to the next match.”